MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Nov 24 (IANS) Two Indian nationals have sustained injuries in an attack in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, adding that it was ascertaining further details.

The Indian mission assured that all possible assistance would be extended to the injured persons and their families.

"It is learnt that two Indian nationals have sustained injuries in the attack in Riyadh today. The Embassy is ascertaining further details. All possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Tuesday that one of the towers of the financial centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh had been subjected to what it described as a "cowardly terrorist attack."

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on social media platform X that the relevant authorities were responding at the site, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The statement provided no further details on the nature of the attack or who was behind it, nor did it mention any casualties or material damage.

On November 4, an Indian national, who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

"With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU. We have been by his family's side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We will extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains home to India or funeral in Riyadh as per the wishes of the family," the Embassy had posted on X.

Following the attack, the Indian mission said 11 Indians were among those injured.