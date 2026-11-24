(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New usage-based car insurance plan, exclusively available on Policybazaar, lets low-mileage drivers cut their premium by up to 50% Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November, 2026: Policybazaar, the UAE's leading online insurance marketplace, has launched Pay As You Drive, the first usage-based car insurance option of its kind in the UAE that bases the premium on how far a car is actually driven each year instead of a flat rate that treats every driver the same. The plan is available exclusively on Policybazaar and can bring savings of up to 50% for eligible customers.S Most car insurance in the UAE is priced the same way regardless of whether a car does 3,000 km a year or 30,000. Pay As You Drive changes that by letting customers pick a kilometre slab that matches how much they actually use their car, so the premium reflects real usage rather than an industry average. Customers choose a mileage slab when they buy their policy, with the premium calculated on actual annual mileage rather than a fixed estimate that assumes every driver covers similar distances. The lower the slab, the lower the premium, and at renewal customers can review their actual usage and move to a slab that fits, so pricing stays aligned with how the car is really being driven. Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar, said:“Most drivers in the UAE are still paying for a level of risk they don't actually create. Someone who works from home twice a week, or a household with a car that mostly sits in the garage, shouldn't be charged the same as someone doing a long commute every day. Pay As You Drive fixes that by pricing insurance around how a car is actually used.” Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer, General Insurance at Policybazaar, added:“We built Pay As You Drive for the number of drivers we kept hearing from who felt they were overpaying: people with a second car, residents who lean on public transport or ride-hailing, and low-mileage commuters. The process to pick a KM slab and get covered takes a few minutes, and the savings show up straight away.” Pay As You Drive is live now for eligible customers on Policybazaar. Customers can get a quote, choose the KM slab that fits their driving, and buy the policy online. Pay As You Drive is the latest in a series of exclusive offerings Policybazaar has introduced to make car insurance simpler and more affordable for UAE customers, following Claims Assurance, Split Payments on Comprehensive Cover and 3 Day Repair Guarantee. Together, these offerings are designed to save customers not just money but also the time and hassle that typically come with filing a claim or getting a car repaired, giving them one less thing to worry about when something goes wrong. To put the indicative savings in perspective, here is what Pay As You Drive could mean for some of the UAE's most commonly insured cars:

Car Regular Premium (AED) With Pay As You Drive (AED) Saving Tesla Model Y 3,843 1,709 55% Toyota Land Cruiser 2,214 1,160 48% Nissan Patrol 2,176 1,286 41% Jetour T2 3,301 2,152 35% Mitsubishi Pajero 1,680 1,160 31%

Illustrative savings based on premiums for up to 12,000 km driven annually. Actual savings vary by customer profile.

The lower a customer's annual mileage, the greater the saving Pay As You Drive can unlock, making it especially valuable for hybrid workers, multi-car households, and anyone whose car spends more time parked than on the road. This kind of usage-based pricing for car insurance remains exclusive to Policybazaar in the UAE.

About Policybazaar:

Policybazaar is on a mission to make insurance work for people, not the other way around. The UAE's leading insurance marketplace and PB Fintech's (NSE: POLICYBZR) first international venture, Policybazaar has been rewriting the rules of insurance in the UAE since 2018. From radical price transparency to category-first product innovation, the platform has consistently put customers ahead of convention. Today, it offers 400+ products across motor, health, life, travel, and SME insurance through partnerships with 35+ insurers and banks and continues to build the kind of insurance experience the UAE deserves: honest, accessible, and built for real life.