A 30-year-old delivery worker was found dead inside his hostel room in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after a foul smell coming from the locked room alerted other residents. Police broke open the door and found him hanging. A diary containing a message about death was also recovered from the room. The deceased was identified as Keshav Verma, a native of Himachal Pradesh who worked as a delivery boy in Kanpur, according to Aaj Tak. He had been staying at a hostel in the Kalyanpur area for around a month.

#UttarPradesh #Kanpur: A 30-year-old delivery boy from Bareilly was found dead in his locked room at a boys' hostel in the Kalyanpur area on Monday, November 23. The body, which appeared to be five to six days old, was hanging when police broke open the door after hostel students reported a strong foul smell.

The deceased has been identified as Keshav Kumar (also referred to as Keshav Verma), a native of Naugawan village in Bareilly's Aliganj area. He had been living in Kanpur for about a year and working as a delivery boy while staying at the boys' hostel (identified in some reports as Avnish Yadav Boys Hostel) on Panki Road in Kalyanpur Kala. Fellow residents last saw him around November 19.

Kalyanpur police and a forensic team reached the spot, sprayed chemicals in the room, and collected evidence. A diary containing a purported suicide note was recovered. The note roughly read:“Whether you do good or bad, keep doing karma… One day everyone has to die, so keep doing karma.” Police are verifying the handwriting and examining his mobile phone and call records to check for any stress or other factors.

Keshav's family includes his father Gopal Verma, elder brother Kartik, and sister Lakshmi. The family is currently based in Palampur (Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh). The body has been sent for postmortem, and the investigation is continuing. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death.

— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 24, 2026

Foul smell alerts hostel residents

The incident came to light on Monday when other residents noticed a foul smell coming from Keshav's room. They informed the hostel owner, who contacted the police.

A police team reached the hostel and found the room locked from inside. A forensic team was called to examine the scene before the door latch was broken to enter the room. Keshav was found hanging inside.

During the search, police recovered a diary containing a handwritten message attributed to him. The note read: "One day everyone has to die, so keep doing your karma, whether good or bad."

@sirajnoorani थाना कल्याणपुर क्षेत्रांतर्गत हॉस्टल के कमरे में एक छात्र का शव फंदे से लटका मिलने की सूचना पर पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुँचकर कर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पंचायतनामा एवं पोस्टमार्टम की कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। जाँच एवं अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) November 24, 2026

A pen sketch drawn alongside the message reportedly made the entry resemble a death note. The diary has led investigators to suspect suicide, but the circumstances surrounding Keshav's death are yet to be established.

Father says son was working at a good company

Keshav's father, Gopal Verma, told police over the phone that his son had informed the family that he was working at a good company and living in a hostel in Kanpur.

Keshav had also completed an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course, according to the information shared by the family.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dilip Singh said the family had been informed about the incident. He said the diary appeared to suggest suicide, but the post-mortem examination would be carried out before further action was taken.

Police have initiated an investigation and are trying to establish what led to Keshav's death. His body will be sent for a post-mortem examination, after which further steps will be taken.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)