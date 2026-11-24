MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive new luxury community features spacious homes on wooded home sites in a prime location near Chapel Hill

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Ridgecrest Estates, a new luxury home community located in Chatham County, North Carolina. This exclusive enclave of 27 single-family homes on private, wooded home sites offers a blend of modern design and natural beauty just minutes from Chapel Hill.

Ridgecrest Estates showcases expansive two-story floor plans ranging from 3,575 to over 4,300 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Select home designs include first-floor primary suites and basement options, while select home sites accommodate pools for a private backyard retreat, offering exceptional flexibility to suit a variety of lifestyles. Homes in this community are priced from the mid-$900,000s.









“Ridgecrest Estates brings a collection of beautifully designed homes to a desirable Chatham County setting, just minutes from the vibrant downtown of Chapel Hill,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh.“With distinctive architecture, thoughtfully appointed home designs, and convenient access to premier shopping, dining, and area schools, this community offers an exceptional opportunity to enjoy modern living with the perfect balance of privacy and convenience.”









Ideally situated just 8 miles from downtown Chapel Hill and 3 miles from charming downtown Pittsboro, Ridgecrest Estates offers easy access to charming local shops, dining, and entertainment. The community is served by highly regarded Chatham County Schools and is located steps from Perry W. Harrison Elementary School, making it an excellent choice for families with children.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at the Company's nearby Chapel Oaks community, located at 588 Peak View Place in Chapel Hill. For more information on Ridgecrest Estates and to schedule an appointment, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)