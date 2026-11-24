MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $26,000,000 Fannie Mae loan to finance the acquisition of The Townhomes at Highcrest, a 176-unit multifamily property in Woodridge, Illinois. The financing was originated by Eric Rosenstock, Senior Managing Director at Greystone, on behalf of Bayshore Properties.

Built in 1968, The Townhomes at Highcrest offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome-style apartments across 11 residential buildings. Community amenities include a clubhouse with a business center and fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck, playground, laundry facilities and storage units. Apartment amenities include spacious floor plans, central air conditioning and private patios or balconies. The property has undergone capital improvements since 2019, including renovations to approximately 84% of its units, as well as upgrades to the clubhouse, swimming pool and other common areas.

“Suburban Chicago continues to demonstrate strong multifamily fundamentals, supported by steady rental demand and limited new supply,” said Mr. Rosenstock.“The Townhomes at Highcrest presented Bayshore Properties with an opportunity to expand its portfolio with an established townhome community in the Woodridge market, benefiting from significant recent capital improvements and a desirable suburban location. We were pleased to once again work with their team to provide Fannie Mae financing that supports their continued investment in the Chicago-area multifamily market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

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