MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffington Homes by Toll Brothers, a division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Northwest Arkansas community, Ellis Estates, is coming soon to East Fayetteville, Arkansas. Site work is underway along East Mission Boulevard in Fayetteville, and the community is expected to open for sale in spring 2027.









Ellis Estates will offer elegant estate home designs ranging from 2,700 to 4,500 square feet with timeless architecture, open floor plans, versatile living spaces, and outstanding opportunities for personalization. Located in one of Fayetteville's most desirable and scenic areas, this community will offer the perfect balance of peaceful surroundings and easy access to the convenience of the city.









“We are excited to unveil plans for our newest luxury home community in sought-after East Fayetteville,” said Ted Brock, Division President of Buffington Homes by Toll Brothers in Arkansas.“Ellis Estates will boast expansive home designs on estate-sized home sites and a prime location offering unmatched scenic beauty. This community will truly define luxury living in Northwest Arkansas.”









For more information on Buffington Homes by Toll Brothers communities in Northwest Arkansas, or to join the interest list for Ellis Estates, call 479-269-3737 or visit BuffingtonHomesAR.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)