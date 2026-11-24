Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010

Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010 View from Underside

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15416CD

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15416CD Boxed

Patek Philippe Cubitus 5840P-001

Three highly sought-after Swiss luxury watches, priced from approximately $280,000 to $576,000, are now available for purchase at Avi & Co.

- Avi Hiaeve, Founder and CEO of Avi & Co.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avi & Co., a leading independent retailer of luxury Swiss watches, announces the acquisition and immediate availability of three exceptionally rare timepieces from two of the world's most prestigious watchmakers, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.

The newly acquired watches represent some of the most sought-after contemporary examples of Swiss haute horlogerie, offering discerning collectors an opportunity to purchase timepieces that are notoriously difficult to obtain through traditional retail channels.

With prices ranging from approximately $280,000 to $576,000, these extraordinary watches bring together advanced mechanical complications, innovative materials, exceptional craftsmanship, and remarkable design.

The three timepieces are currently in stock and available for purchase through Avi & Co.

**Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271/11P-010: An Extraordinary Expression of Haute Horlogerie**

Among the most desirable contemporary Patek Philippe Grand Complications watches, the 5271/11P-010 represents an exceptional combination of complicated watchmaking and fine gemstone setting.

Crafted in platinum, this remarkable timepiece combines a perpetual calendar with a manually wound chronograph. Its distinctive blue lacquered dial is complemented by 80 meticulously selected baguette-cut blue sapphires, totaling approximately 5.16 carats, set across the bezel, lugs, and folding clasp.

Powered by Patek Philippe's caliber CH 29-535 PS Q, the watch reflects the manufacture's longstanding expertise in perpetual calendar chronographs, a tradition dating back to 1941.

The combination of platinum construction, exceptional gemstone setting, sophisticated mechanical complications, and distinctive blue aesthetics makes the reference particularly appealing to accomplished collectors of rare Patek Philippe watches.

Priced at approximately $576,000, the Patek Philippe 5271/11P-010 is now available for purchase at Avi & Co.

**Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15416CD: A Masterpiece of Openworked Watchmaking**

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, reference 15416CD.1225CD.01, represents a remarkable evolution of one of the most recognizable luxury watch collections in the world.

Featuring a 41mm case and integrated bracelet crafted from Audemars Piguet's distinctive deep-blue "Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50" ceramic, the timepiece combines contemporary material innovation with traditional Swiss watchmaking expertise.

Its intricate openworked design reveals the architecture of the mechanical movement, allowing collectors to appreciate the engineering, decoration, and craftsmanship that distinguish this exceptional Royal Oak.

At the heart of the watch is Audemars Piguet's patented double balance wheel mechanism, developed to enhance mechanical precision and stability.

The distinctive blue ceramic construction, technically sophisticated movement, and striking skeletonized appearance distinguish the 15416CD from other references within the Royal Oak collection.

For collectors seeking one of the most distinctive contemporary ceramic Royal Oak models, its availability at Avi & Co. presents an exceptional purchasing opportunity.

**Patek Philippe Cubitus 5840P-001: A New Chapter in Complicated Watchmaking**

The Patek Philippe Cubitus 5840P-001 Perpetual Calendar Skeleton represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Patek Philippe's Cubitus collection.

Introduced in 2026, the reference is the first Grand Complication within the Cubitus collection, combining the collection's distinctive geometric design with one of the most prestigious complications in traditional Swiss watchmaking.

The watch features a platinum case measuring 45mm diagonally, a blue openworked dial, and an intricately skeletonized self-winding movement developed specifically to complement the collection's square-shaped architecture.

Its caliber 28-28 Q SQU incorporates a perpetual calendar with day, date, month, leap-year, 24-hour, and moon-phase indications.

By combining contemporary design with advanced mechanical watchmaking, Patek Philippe has created a timepiece that appeals to established collectors as well as those seeking historically significant additions to their collections.

Priced at approximately $280,000, the Patek Philippe Cubitus 5840P-001 is currently available for purchase at Avi & Co.

**A Rare Opportunity for Luxury Watch Collectors**

Acquiring highly sought-after watches from Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet can be particularly challenging, even for experienced collectors with established relationships within the luxury watch industry.

Limited availability, complex manufacturing processes, exceptional craftsmanship, and strong international collector demand often make these timepieces difficult to source.

The simultaneous availability of these three exceptional references at Avi & Co. provides collectors with direct access to some of the most distinctive contemporary creations from two of Switzerland's most respected watch manufacturers.

Rather than waiting for an allocation or searching extensively across the secondary luxury watch market, interested buyers can contact Avi & Co. directly regarding these specific timepieces.

Collectors are encouraged to inquire about current pricing, availability, and purchasing arrangements, as inventory and prices are subject to change.

**Avi & Co. Continues to Expand Its Collection of Rare and Exceptional Luxury Watches**

The acquisition of these three extraordinary timepieces reinforces Avi & Co.'s commitment to sourcing rare, exclusive, and highly coveted luxury Swiss watches for collectors worldwide.

With an emphasis on exceptional timepieces from prestigious manufacturers, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Rolex, Avi & Co. continues to connect discerning buyers with watches that are frequently difficult to obtain through conventional retail channels.

From sophisticated Grand Complications and intricately skeletonized movements to innovative materials and exceptional gemstone-set references, the company's inventory serves collectors seeking some of the finest examples of contemporary Swiss watchmaking.

**About Avi & Co.**

Avi & Co. is a premier independent luxury watch retailer specializing in the acquisition and sale of rare, exclusive, and highly sought-after Swiss timepieces. Serving collectors and luxury watch enthusiasts worldwide, the company offers an extensive selection of watches from prestigious manufacturers, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Rolex, F.P. Journe, and other distinguished luxury watch brands.

Avi & Co. is committed to providing personalized service, extensive industry expertise, and access to exceptional timepieces for discerning clients.

For additional information about Avi & Co. or to inquire about purchasing any of the featured watches, visit .

Bryce Cameron

Avi & Co.

+1 212-354-1808

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Rare Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet Watches Now Available at Avi & Co. News Provided By Karma Solutions November 24, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail



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