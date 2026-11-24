MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The best way to choose an awards company is to match each vendor's strengths to what your program needs: consistent reorders over many years, in-house custom design, guaranteed delivery, quotes that already include engraving and shipping, enough range to cover different kinds of awards, and a solid record with past customers. The list below ranks 10 awards companies for 2026–2027 on those factors. It covers full-service manufacturers, crystal specialists, online trophy shops, and the marketplaces where many buyers begin their search.The ranking comes from EDCO Awards & Specialties, a Fort Lauderdale manufacturer of crystal, glass, acrylic, plaque, and trophy awards that has been in business since 1969. EDCO placed itself first and measured every company, its own included, against the same criteria, so readers can check the reasoning for themselves.An Award Outlasts the CeremonyAn award stays long after the ceremony ends. It sits on a desk or hangs on a wall for years, a standing reminder to the recipient that the work counted.A two-year Gallup and Workhuman study found that employees who received high-quality recognition were 45% less likely to leave their jobs. A misspelled name, a late delivery, or a design that looks nothing like the brand undercuts the moment the award was meant to mark.6 Situations That Decide Which Awards Company FitsMost buyers land in some mix of the same six situations.You're running a program, not placing a one-time order. The first quarterly award and the 100th should carry the same logo, fonts, and pricing. Ask how a vendor stores artwork and past orders.You need it to look like your brand. Logos, custom shapes, and exact color matches move faster when designers work in-house. Requests sent to an outside vendor add days.The ceremony date won't move. Find out whether delivery is guaranteed, whether rush service is available, and what it costs.The quote has to hold up. Some vendors include engraving, logo setup, and shipping up front. Others add them at checkout, so compare final totals rather than base prices.You recognize more than one kind of achievement. One partner that handles executive milestones, safety awards, and the company softball league saves you from juggling vendors.Other buyers keep coming back. Look at how many reviews a company has and whether it responds to the unhappy ones.No company wins every situation. Full-service vendors cover most of them, and specialists shine at one or two, so the ranking weighs each company by how well it serves its core buyers.The 10 Best Awards Companies1. EDCO Awards & SpecialtiesA crystal award for the CEO, performance awards for the team, service plaques for three plant locations, and golf trophies for the annual outing, all due the same month: EDCO handles the whole list.The company started in 1969 as Trophies by EDCO in Fort Lauderdale and was one of the first awards businesses to sell online. Today, a team of more than 100 people, including 30 graphic designers and 18 customer service specialists, designs, decorates, and ships awards worldwide from multiple U.S. shipping hubs.Best For: HR leaders, executives, and event planners who want one partner for every kind of recognition.Founded / Headquarters: 1969 / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Signature Strengths: Premium K-9 optical crystal, art glass, acrylic, award plaques, business excellence trophies, custom achievement trophies, clocks, and occupational awards for industries from law enforcement to aviation.Inventory and Turnaround: 1,000+ crystal and glass designs, 1,000+ acrylic designs, and hundreds of plaque styles are in stock in a 35,000-square-foot warehouse. EDCO decorates in-stock awards within 48 hours of proof approval. Keeping $16.5 million in inventory on hand means EDCO doesn't have to source products after an order is placed.Customization: EDCO manufactures in-house and through 11 factory partners specializing in optical crystal, glass, blown art glass, acrylic, and wood. Designers work staggered shifts, so every order gets a first proof within 24 hours, and most artwork requests are done in 30 to 60 minutes. EDCO cuts fully custom acrylic and Acryli-Glass shapes in-house, usually within two to three days of proof approval. For custom crystal, it works with four crystal and glass factory partners, including a K-9 optical crystal factory that works only with EDCO.Why It Works: EDCO designs every award in-house and produces and ships from more than 50,000 square feet of retail, manufacturing, and warehouse space, along with its factory partners, so buyers get custom work without custom-shop delays.What's Included: Unlimited free engraving with no character limits, free logo recreation, free rush service, guaranteed on-time delivery, and free UPS Ground shipping on orders of $100 or more to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.Guarantees: A 30-day money-back guarantee that covers personalized awards, no questions asked. If you don't like how an award turned out, EDCO replaces or refunds it. A lifetime guarantee covers workmanship and product defects, from a loose plaque to a clock that stops working years later.Customer Reputation: 5 stars across 2,300+ Google reviews and 5 stars across 8,600+ Trustpilot reviews. EDCO replies to 100% of its negative Trustpilot reviews.EDCO's range is its biggest advantage. Many awards companies lean toward either corporate crystal or sports trophies. EDCO covers both, plus custom awards, years-of-service plaques, employee of the month programs, and safety recognition for industrial teams.Most awards companies handle the first order well. EDCO is set up for the 10th, 50th, and 100th. It keeps customers' artwork, fonts, logos, and full award layouts on file, with order history going back more than 25 years, so a service award reordered after five years matches the first one. For specific Pantone colors or unusual finishes, EDCO prints a sample and overnights a finished award for approval at no charge, and does so on its own for large orders. An in-house photography studio can shoot finished awards for virtual ceremonies or quick approvals.Distributed teams are covered too. EDCO's fulfillment service ships each award straight to its recipient, so 100 awards can go to 100 home offices, and the only extra cost is postage.When a question comes up, calls go to one of 18 customer service specialists, not an AI system or voicemail. EDCO's customer service team answers the phone, helps with product selection and artwork, and replies after hours and on weekends.2. AwardsAwards sells crystal, acrylic, glass, metal, and stone awards and has manufactured custom awards since 1985. Buyers get one-on-one help with sourcing, design, and quotes. It serves 80% of the Fortune 500 and every branch of the U.S. military, according to its SHRM vendor profile.Good Fit For: Buyers placing smaller orders who have some flexibility on delivery timing.Founded / Headquarters: 1985 / Delray Beach, Florida.Signature Strengths: A catalog of more than 7,000 crystal awards, full-color acrylic printing, and acrylic embedments and deal toys.Keep in Mind: Awards shares ownership with Successories and Kusak Crystal, so buyers comparing these brands are often comparing one company.Why It Works: Buyers who aren't racing a deadline get a deep catalog and one-on-one help with sourcing and quotes.Customer Reputation: 4.6 stars across 1,050+ Trustpilot reviews. Awards replies to 76% of its negative reviews.3. FineAwardsFineAwards focuses on premium crystal, glass, and acrylic awards and has a loyal following among golf event organizers.Good Fit For: Creative niche awards, from golf tournament trophies to one-of-a-kind crystal pieces for signature events.Founded / Headquarters: 2004 / Boca Raton, Florida.Signature Strengths: Sandblasted crystal etching, golf trophies, and free engraving and logo setup. A minimal conversion fee may apply if artwork isn't production-ready.Keep in Mind: Free UPS Ground shipping starts at $400. Standard orders typically ship within five business days of proof approval, but fully custom crystal pieces can take about 45 days, so plan ahead for one-of-a-kind designs.Why It Works: Buyers with a flexible timeline and a high-profile event get a polished, premium piece.Customer Reputation: 4.6 stars across 1,290+ Trustpilot reviews. FineAwards replies to 100% of its negative reviews.4. K2 AwardsK2 Awards opened in Richmond, Virginia, in 2002, after a frustrating attempt to buy trophies for a soccer team. The company built its business around making online trophy orders simple. Its website runs on a proprietary engraving engine, and checkout shows a guaranteed delivery date for each shipping option. Federal records on GovTribe show K2 has supplied recognition awards to agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration.Good Fit For: Teams, leagues, and offices ordering plaques and sport statues online for a fixed date.Founded / Headquarters: 2002 / Richmond, Virginia.Signature Strengths: Sports and cup trophies, economy and laser-engraved plaques, medals, crystal, glass, and acrylic business awards, and custom drinkware, with a price-match guarantee and bulk pricing on website orders.Keep in Mind: Free shipping starts at $200 and covers only the contiguous U.S. K2 doesn't take returns on directly engraved crystal, glass, acrylic, most plaques, or engraved medals unless the order arrives damaged, defective, or different from the approved artwork. Extensive logo cleanup or recreation may cost extra.Why It Works: Coaches and office managers who already know what they want can build an order, see a delivery date, and move on.Customer Reputation: Only 2 Trustpilot reviews, and its profile is unclaimed. 4.6 stars across 130 Google reviews.5. CrystalPlusBased in Montclair, California, CrystalPlus sells personalized crystal awards alongside designer-brand crystal from names such as Waterford, Lenox, Orrefors, and Riedel. The company counts Fortune 500 companies, universities, healthcare organizations, and government agencies among its clients, and its in-house designers handle engraving and personalization.Good Fit For: Monogrammed and personalized crystal gifts and executive keepsakes, including pieces from designer brands like Waterford.Founded / Headquarters: 2012 / Montclair, California.Signature Strengths: Engraved crystal awards, barware, vases, and keepsakes, with free standard personalization.Keep in Mind: The catalog leans toward crystal and giftware rather than plaques, trophies, or occupational awards.Why It Works: A Waterford bowl engraved for a retiring executive carries a brand name the recipient already knows.Customer Reputation: 4.4 stars across 800+ Trustpilot reviews. CrystalPlus hasn't replied to its negative reviews.6. SuccessoriesSuccessories has sold motivational products since 1985 and works out of Boca Raton, Florida. Its catalog goes well beyond awards, with plaques, crystal, acrylic pieces, pins, coins, certificates, branded merchandise, and an employee recognition platform called tmwrk. HR teams that want awards, appreciation gifts, and company swag from one source will find it convenient. The award selection centers on office milestones such as anniversaries and retirements, so buyers who need sports trophies or occupational awards will find fewer options. It holds 4.5 stars across 1,200+ Trustpilot reviews and replies to 89% of its negative ones.7. Crown AwardsCrown started as a Brooklyn storefront in 1978 and now runs from a 250,000-square-foot facility in Hawthorne, New York. Its online trophy builder appeals to league commissioners and tournament directors, and the catalog covers trophies, medals, plaques, ribbons, and pins for youth sports, schools, and businesses. Corporate buyers will find a thinner selection of crystal and executive pieces. It holds 4.6 stars across 1,080+ Trustpilot reviews, but its profile there is unclaimed, so it doesn't reply to reviews.8. Hit TrophyHit Trophy began in 1964 as an archery company in Archbold, Ohio, and is still family run. It sells laser-engraved plaques, crystal, glass, and acrylic awards, gavels, clocks, and statues to businesses, colleges, military units, and fire and police departments. The Better Business Bureau has accredited it since 2007 and rates it A+. Orders ship three to four business days after proof approval, and shipping covers only the lower 48 states. Returns are limited to its own engraving errors or damaged items within 30 days, and canceling after a proof costs $20. It has no Trustpilot reviews and 5 stars across 36 Google reviews.9. Trophy DepotTrophy Depot started as a small trophy shop in Queens, New York, and is now based in Belmont, North Carolina. Schools, teams, and clubs are its core customers, and reviewers often mention quick turnaround and low prices. Free engraving and rush options come with the budget pricing. Design choices are simpler than at full-service corporate vendors. It holds 4.7 stars across 860+ Trustpilot reviews and hasn't replied to its negative ones.10. Amazon and Etsy (Marketplaces)Both are marketplaces where independent trophy shops and engravers sell personalized awards, and many buyers start there. They offer wide selection, a familiar checkout, and reviews on every listing. Artwork and proofs go through platform messaging instead of straight to a designer, and EDCO's team found that slowed artwork prep and revisions. Etsy charges a 6.5% transaction fee plus payment processing, and Amazon's referral fee is 15% in most award categories. Sellers often build those costs into prices, and quality and return policies vary by seller.How the 10 Compare on Cost and ReturnsFree shipping thresholds vary widely. EDCO and Hit Trophy start free UPS Ground shipping at $100, but EDCO includes Alaska and Hawaii while Hit Trophy covers only the lower 48 states. Crown Awards starts at $110 on prepaid trophy and plaque orders, Trophy Depot on orders over $195, K2 Awards at $200, and FineAwards at $400. K2, Crown, and Trophy Depot limit free shipping to the continental or contiguous U.S. Awards and CrystalPlus have no standing free shipping offer, and Awards charges $14.99 or 15% of the merchandise total for ground delivery.Most of the 10 offer free engraving in some form, but the details differ. EDCO has no character limits and recreates logos at no charge. Crown includes 40 free characters per item, and Hit Trophy engraves logos for free unless the image is unusable. FineAwards may add a conversion fee for artwork that isn't production-ready, and K2 may charge for extensive logo cleanup. Successories requires vector logo files and charges a one-time conversion fee for raster files.Returns are where buyers most often get caught off guard. At most awards companies, approving a proof makes the buyer responsible for the result. Crown and Trophy Depot treat engraved items as nonrefundable and charge restocking fees of 30% and 25% on approved returns. Successories doesn't accept returns on engraved or custom pieces, though its 100% Satisfaction Guarantee applies. K2, CrystalPlus, and Hit Trophy accept returns only for damage, defects, or their own errors. Awards's 30-day guarantee may not apply if the award matches the approved proof, and FineAwards' guarantee covers on-time, as-proofed, safe arrival. EDCO's 30-day money-back guarantee includes personalized awards.EDCO's full comparison of all 10 awards companies, including side-by-side tables on shipping, engraving, and returns, is available on the EDCO blog now.About EDCO Awards & SpecialtiesFounded in 1969, EDCO Awards is a U.S.-based manufacturer of custom crystal awards, corporate trophies, plaques, art glass recognition pieces, and employee recognition products. With expert in-house engraving, premium K9 optical crystal craftsmanship, and fast nationwide shipping, EDCO supports corporations, universities, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies seeking high-prestige recognition solutions. Learn more at edco.

Katherine Caraway

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Intero Digital

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