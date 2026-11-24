Request for proposals to promote healing and transformation through creativity

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The California Arts Council (CAC) is accepting proposals from qualified nonprofit arts organizations interested in providing arts services promoting healing and well-being as part of California's Arts in Corrections (AIC) program. Organizations of all sizes are encouraged to submit programming proposals for up to $200,000 per proposed institution by Monday, January 11, 2027.The Request for Proposals (RFP) announced today seeks to contract with qualified Coordinating Organizations to provide AIC programming that broadens the art and cultural disciplines of institution workshops. A list of art discipline priorities is available within the RFP guidelines to assist organizations in preparing their proposals.About the RFP ProcessRead the Request for Proposals and download available attachments on Cal eProcure where they are posted and available.Instructions:1) Visit .2) Click on the pull-down menu, select Quick Links.3) Select, Find Bid Opportunities.4) In the department field, type 8260.5) Click Search.6) This will list all of California Arts Council's active RFPs.Webinar and Q&A ResourcesThe CAC will conduct a webinar on this RFP on Thursday, December 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT. Interested parties must register online to participate in the webinar. For those unable to attend, the webinar will be recorded and published online. Questions regarding this RFP may be submitted through a public inquiry process to CAC at... before 5 p.m. PDT on Friday, December 11, 2026.All questions and responses from the webinar and the RFP process will be made available to the public no later than Tuesday, December 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM PDT.The final deadline for submitting proposals is Monday, January 11, 2027, at 5:00 pm PDT.About Arts in CorrectionsArts in Corrections is a partnership between the CAC and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) designed to have a positive impact on the social and emotional well-being of people experiencing incarceration, promoting healing and interpersonal transformation and re-entry workforce opportunities inside and outside the boundaries of state facilities.California's Arts in Corrections program is made possible by funding from the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at CDCR. Services provided span the full spectrum of art disciplines, with organizations offering instruction in visual; literary; media; performing; and cultural, folk, and traditional arts.Since the program's re-launch in the 2013-14 fiscal year, CDCR's investment has increased from $2.5 million in the first two years to an $8 million annual commitment. As of June 2026, arts programming is provided at all 30 statewide adult correctional facilities.For more information about the program, including a list of all current Coordinating Organizations, visit the California Arts in Corrections website.About Arts in CorrectionsArts in Corrections is a partnership between the CAC and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) designed to have a positive impact on the social and emotional well-being of people experiencing incarceration, promoting healing and interpersonal transformation and re-entry workforce opportunities inside and outside the boundaries of state facilities.California's Arts in Corrections program is made possible by funding from the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at CDCR. Services provided span the full spectrum of art disciplines, with organizations offering instruction in visual; literary; media; performing; and cultural, folk, and traditional arts.Since the program's re-launch in the 2013-14 fiscal year, CDCR's investment has increased from $2.5 million in the first two years to an $8 million annual commitment. As of June 2026, arts programming is provided at all 30 statewide adult correctional facilities.For more information about the program, including a list of all current Coordinating Organizations, visit the California Arts in Corrections website.About the California Arts CouncilThe California Arts Council is a state agency with a mission of strengthening arts, culture, and creative expression as tools to cultivate a better California for all. It supports local arts infrastructure and programming statewide through grants, initiatives, and services. The California Arts Council envisions a California where all people flourish with universal access to and participation in the arts.Members of the California Arts Council include: Roxanne Messina Captor, Chair; Nicola Miner, Vice Chair; Roque Barros; Caleb Duarte; Vicki Estrada; Leah Goodwin; Roy Hirabayashi; Alex Israel; Dorka Keehn; Phil Mercado; and Richard Stein. Learn more at .Media Inquiries Only:...# # #The California Arts Council is committed to increasing the accessibility of its online content. For language and accessibility assistance, visit . To read this announcement in Spanish, please use the website's Google Translate tool by clicking the“Translate” link in the upper righthand corner of this page.El Concilio de las Artes de California se compromete a aumentar la accesibilidad de sus contenidos en línea. Para obtener ayuda con el idioma y la accesibilidad, visite . Para leer este anuncio en español, utilice la herramienta Google Translate del sitio web haciendo clic en el enlace“Traducir” situado en la esquina superior derecha de esta página.

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California Arts Council Seeks Arts Providers at Statewide Correctional Facilities News Provided By Public Affairs, California Arts Council November 24, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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