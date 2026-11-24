Cancer Immunotherapy Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cancer immunotherapy market has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by scientific advancements and increasing cancer cases worldwide. As treatments evolve and investments rise, this sector is set to experience substantial expansion in the coming years. Below is a detailed exploration of the market's size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

The cancer immunotherapy sector has expanded swiftly over the past few years. From $124.09 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $137.99 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This impressive rise during the historical period is largely due to breakthroughs in tumor immunology, an increasing global cancer incidence rate, early successes with monoclonal antibodies, heightened oncology research and development funding, and regulatory approvals for checkpoint inhibitors.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid pace, reaching $210.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.1%. This future growth will be fueled by the broader adoption of CAR T-cell therapies, expansion into treating solid tumors, growing investments in cancer vaccines, rising demand for targeted combination therapies, and supportive reimbursement frameworks for immunotherapy treatments. Key trends expected to influence this growth include accelerated use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, increased implementation of combination immunotherapy regimens, advances in cell-based therapies, emphasis on personalized immunotherapy approaches, and a growing number of oncology clinical trials.

Download a free sample of the cancer immunotherapy market report:



Understanding Cancer Immunotherapy and Its Forms

Cancer immunotherapy is a treatment approach designed to empower the body's natural immune defenses against cancer. The immune system, made up of white blood cells, various organs, and lymphatic tissues, plays a crucial role in defending the body from infections and diseases. Immunotherapy harnesses this system through different methods such as cytokines and vaccines, adoptive cell therapies, oncolytic viruses (tumor-infecting viruses), and other innovative techniques aimed at targeting and eliminating cancer cells more effectively.

Primary Factors Fueling the Growth of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market

One of the main reasons for the expanding cancer immunotherapy market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Factors contributing to the growing number of cancer cases include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and exposure to harmful environmental elements. This increase in cancer prevalence is driving demand for advanced immunotherapy treatments, as more patients seek therapies that offer better recovery outcomes with fewer side effects.

For instance, in July 2024, Cancer Research UK, a prominent cancer charity, projected that cancer incidence rates in the United Kingdom will rise for most cancer types between 2023-2025 and 2038-2040. These increases vary from less than 1% for breast cancer to as high as 50% for eye cancer. Conversely, some cancer types are expected to decline, such as lung cancer by 2% and mesothelioma by 27%. This overall upward trend in cancer cases is anticipated to create growing demand for cancer immunotherapies throughout the forecast period.

View the full cancer immunotherapy market report:



Regional Market Share and Growth Outlook in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cancer immunotherapy market, underscoring the region's strong presence in oncology innovation, healthcare infrastructure, and investment. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing cancer prevalence, improving healthcare access, and expanding immunotherapy adoption. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Comprehensive Report on the Cancer Immunotherapy Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.