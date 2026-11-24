Calcitonin Injection Market

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The Business Research Company's Calcitonin Injection Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for calcitonin injections has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by rising bone health concerns and advancements in healthcare delivery. As the demand for effective bone disease treatments grows, this sector is set to experience robust expansion over the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the calcitonin injection landscape.

Calcitonin Injection Market Size and Projected Growth to 2030

The calcitonin injection market has shown strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.73 billion in 2025 to $0.79 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Historically, this growth has been driven by factors such as the high prevalence of osteoporosis, widespread use of hospital-based injectable therapies, fracture management protocols, calcium metabolism disorders, and the aging global population.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow further, reaching $1.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%. This future growth will be supported by expanding geriatric populations, increased demand for injectable treatments, greater awareness of bone diseases, advancements in synthetic peptide development, and the growth of specialty care services. Trends anticipated in the forecast period include sustained use of calcitonin for osteoporosis, the rise of injectable bone therapies, broader applications in hypercalcemia treatment, focus on bone health in elderly patients, and a shift towards synthetic calcitonin formulations.

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Understanding Calcitonin Injection and Its Therapeutic Role

Calcitonin injections are utilized to manage several bone-related conditions by inhibiting bone resorption and promoting calcium excretion through the kidneys. Typically administered via subcutaneous or intramuscular injections, calcitonin used in these treatments often comes from salmon sources, which provide a stronger effect compared to the human form. By slowing down bone loss and regulating calcium balance, calcitonin injections serve as an important therapeutic option in conditions like osteoporosis and other bone disorders.

Osteoporosis Prevalence as a Key Market Growth Driver

One of the main factors propelling the calcitonin injection market is the rising incidence of osteoporosis. This condition, marked by reduced bone density and increased fracture risk, predominantly affects older adults, especially postmenopausal women. The aging population contributes significantly to the growing number of osteoporosis cases, as longer life expectancy leads to natural decreases in bone mass. Calcitonin injections aid in osteoporosis management by helping regulate calcium levels and slowing bone deterioration, thereby supporting bone density maintenance. They also offer a convenient injectable format that enhances patient adherence and reduces fracture risks. For example, in August 2024, Healthy Bones Australia reported that approximately 6.2 million Australians aged 50 and above-about 67 percent of that age group-experienced poor bone health in 2023, with 23 percent diagnosed with osteoporosis. This high prevalence underlines the increasing demand for calcitonin injections.

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Expansion of Home Healthcare Services Boosting Market Demand

The growing availability of home healthcare services is another significant factor driving the calcitonin injection market. Home healthcare involves delivering medical and supportive care to patients at home through licensed professionals. This sector is expanding rapidly due to a shift from hospital-based to home-based care, which lowers treatment costs while enhancing patient comfort and accessibility. As home healthcare services grow, there is a rising preference for injectable therapies like calcitonin that can be administered outside hospital settings, supporting conditions such as osteoporosis and acute pain management. To illustrate, the National Association for Home Care and Hospice reported in February 2023 that around 12 million Americans receive home healthcare annually, with this number expected to increase. This trend is encouraging greater adoption of injectable treatments suited for home use, thereby fueling market growth.

North America Leading the Calcitonin Injection Market with Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global calcitonin injection market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness of bone health issues. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth in the upcoming years, driven by increasing healthcare access, expanding geriatric populations, and rising bone disease awareness. The market report covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Calcitonin Injection Market Projected to Reach $1.07 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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