1mm Lead Equivalent Radiation Shielding Delivers Significantly Lower Occupational Dose Than Conventional 0.5mm Lead Equivalent Shielding

New research shows Rampart's 1mm LE shielding delivers 75% lower radiation dose per case and >4x lower waist exposure compared to conventional 0.5mm LE.

- Bob Foster, MD, Rampart's Founder and Chief Medical Officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Comparative testing demonstrates 75% lower radiation dose per case and more than fourfold lower exposure at the waist, reinforcing the importance of 1mm lead equivalent enhanced radiation protection for interventional teams

Rampart, the leader in lead-free enhanced radiation protection solutions, today announced new research demonstrating that its proprietary 1mm bismuth-infused lead-equivalent (LE) shielding delivers significantly lower occupational radiation dose compared with conventional 0.5mm (LE) lead-infused acrylic shielding.

Submitted for publication in the Journal of Radiation Protection and Research, the study evaluated radiation exposure under simulated interventional imaging conditions, comparing unshielded exposure with conventional 0.5mm LE shielding and Rampart's proprietary 1mm LE shielding under identical conditions.

Key Findings

Comparative testing demonstrated that Rampart's proprietary 1mm LE shielding consistently outperformed the tested 0.5mm LE shielding with:

. 75% lower radiation dose per case compared with 0.5 mm LE shielding.1

. > 4x lower radiation exposure at the waist, reinforcing the importance of enhanced 1mm LE abdominal protection only available with Rampart's Bunker Table Shielding technology.2

. Consistent protection performance across patient sizes, delivering >3.5 times lower total body radiation dose across the tested conditions.3

"For decades, 0.5 mm lead-equivalent has been treated as good enough, and most ERPDs today still use it," said Brian Chambless, Rampart's Chief Commercial Officer. "Complex interventional procedures often mean longer fluoroscopy times and higher doses, and the clinicians and staff doing that work deserve the best protection possible, not the same standard that's been used for decades. These findings show why 1.0 mm matters."

These findings reinforce the growing need for enhanced occupational radiation protection, including a recent multi-society consensus statement calling for urgent action to reduce radiation exposure among interventional healthcare professionals. Building on the ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) principle, the ALARA+ approach emphasizes moving beyond traditional protective measures toward enhanced shielding technologies that minimize occupational exposure to a level where providers can reduce their burden of wearing heavy lead aprons.

Enhanced Protection. The Confidence to Shed the Lead®.

Rampart's proprietary ClearShield® Technology combines the only offering of 1mm bismuth infused lead-equivalent shielding with completely lead-free materials, delivering enhanced radiation protection without the burden of traditional lead aprons.

Guardian® incorporates 1mm LE shielding on both sides of the table, while Bunker® features the only 1mm LE abdominal shields, providing enhanced protection for interventional operators working in close proximity to the primary source of scatter radiation without adding unnecessary weight to the table or increasing patient DAP4.

“For years, 0.5mm LE was the only shielding option,” said Bob Foster, MD, Rampart's Founder and Chief Medical Officer.“Now 1mm LE is available, with data showing 75% less radiation dose per case compared to 0.5 LE. Because radiation exposure irreversibly adds up each case, each day, and over a career, clinicians deserve the most protection available to give them the confidence to Shed the Lead®. These findings reinforce the principles of ALARA+ and demonstrate why 1mm LE enhanced shielding should be a priority for every interventional team.”

About the Study

The study utilized comparative phantom testing across three shielding conditions: no shielding, conventional 0.5mm LE lead-infused acrylic shielding, and Rampart's proprietary 1mm bismuth infused LE shielding under identical conditions. Testing evaluated radiation exposure across different patient phantom masses and anatomical measurement locations. Per-case dose estimates were calculated using an assumed fluoroscopy duration of 7.7 minutes.

References

1 on file. 0.5mm vs 1mm total body weighted operator dose with a patient mass of 228 lbs and 7.7 minutes of fluoro in

2 on file. 0.5mm vs 1mm operator dose at the waist level with a patient mass of 228 lbs and 7.7 minutes of fluoro in

3 on file. 0.5mm vs 1mm total body weighted operator dose across tested patient masses and 7.7 minutes of fluoro in

4 published data presented at CRT 2026: Garcia S. Evaluating standard shielding versus novel enhanced radiation protection devices (ERPD) in the cardiac catheterization laboratory.

ABOUT RAMPART

Rampart is a Birmingham, Alabama-based medical device company redefining interventional radiation safety through rigorous clinical evidence. Supported by two randomized controlled trials and peer-reviewed real-world evidence in more than 2,900 procedures across 150+ sites, Rampart's solutions deliver greater than 99% scatter radiation reduction and are proven to be up to 20x more effective than lead aprons and traditional shields.

Designed with zero pounds of wearable burden and engineered so that it adds no weight to the clinician or the procedure table, Rampart eliminates the orthopedic strain long associated with wearing lead aprons while preserving full procedural freedom. As the sole worldwide manufacturer of ClearShield® Technology - a proprietary lead-free bismuth acrylic that delivers consistent 1mm lead equivalency protection - Rampart is the only ERPD built from completely lead-free materials, supporting a more sustainable approach to radiation safety without compromises of traditional lead-based shielding. Available nationwide and through global distribution partnerships, Rampart provides Total Body, Total Team ProtectionTM for every member of the interventional team, enabling clinicians everywhere to safely Shed the Lead®.

Bri Hancock

Rampart

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New Study: Rampart's 1mm Lead-Equivalent Shielding Significantly Reduces Occupational Radiation Dose vs. 0.5mm News Provided By Rampart November 24, 2026, 17:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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