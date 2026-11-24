Logo of Paxle Group Inc., a Canadian paper bag manufacturer.

A view inside Paxle's warehouse in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

A display of custom-printed paper bag samples in a range of sizes and finishes.

A view of the machinery inside the Paxle facility.

Expanded capacity at Paxle's Port Coquitlam plant supports bulk and custom-printed paper bag orders for brands and distributors across North America.

- Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani, Co-Founder, Paxle Group Inc COQUITLAM, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paxle Group Inc., a Canadian paper bag manufacturer, has expanded production capacity at its operating plant in Port Coquitlam, in Metro Vancouver. The expansion broadens the range of wholesale and repeat orders Paxle can plan for across bag sizes, constructions and print designs. The additional capacity is intended to serve large companies, multi-location brands, wholesalers, distributors and other businesses in Canada and the United States.The plant makes paper bags with and without handles, as well as V-bottom bags. Applications range from carrying apparel, footwear and cosmetics to packaging restaurant takeout and carrying bakery items and beverages. The intended use guides choices about dimensions, paper, bottom construction, handles and custom printing. For businesses that purchase for several locations from a single office, the expansion also gives Paxle more scope to review orders that combine several sizes or print designs in one purchasing program.More capacity for large and multi-location buyersWhen a business buys for multiple locations, its purchasing team decides which bag sizes should be standard across the network and which designs should be reserved for a particular region, season or campaign. The operations team looks at whether each bag fits the available counter space and how staff prepare and hand off orders. Paxle expanded production with orders of that scale and variety in mind. A distributor, for example, may need to stock several standard sizes, carry a custom design for one customer and arrange repeat orders for branches at the same time. With more capacity, several bag constructions and custom printing at one Canadian production site, buyers can discuss the whole purchasing program with one manufacturer rather than assess each item separately. For a buying team, this means looking at what the entire network uses regularly alongside the smaller run of sizes or printed designs it needs for a particular campaign or region.Manufacturing in Port Coquitlam gives distributors a Canadian source to evaluate alongside their other suppliers. They can keep commonly used sizes in stock for several customers, then specify different dimensions or printed designs when a particular brand needs them. That lets them consider which requirements can be handled through shared inventory and which need a separate order.“We chose to expand paper bag production here in Canada,” said Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani, co-founder of Paxle Group Inc.“The value of that investment becomes clear when a buyer can plan next season's order, prepare for new locations or update a brand's design directly with the manufacturer. The Port Coquitlam expansion gives us the capacity to do that. Our first priority is to strengthen our work with buyers and distribution networks in Canada. The same manufacturing base will let us expand into export markets at a measured pace.”Paper bag applications across retail and foodserviceApparel, fashion, footwear and accessories. A shoebox, a folded garment and a small accessory call for different bag sizes and handles. A brand with multiple locations can keep its logo and print layout consistent across stores even as it changes bag dimensions to fit different products.Retailers, specialty shops and consumer brands. A cosmetics, personal care, gift, book or stationery retailer can choose a bag's base and height around the shape of its products and how many items customers typically carry. Carry bags are also an option for online orders collected in store or delivered locally.Grocery, beverage and liquor stores. A bag that works for one bottle may not be right for several bottles or for a mixed purchase. Buyers can compare base dimensions, height, handle type and paper against the actual load and the way staff hand the purchase to the customer.Restaurant chains, foodservice and takeout. The bag's base needs to fit the number and size of the containers and boxes in a typical order. A chain can specify different sizes for individual meals, family orders and group catering, while keeping the same visual identity across locations.Coffee shops, bakeries, sandwich shops and pastry shops. A V-bottom or handleless bag may suit bread, sandwiches and other individually packaged items. Several pastry boxes or an order containing different products may call for a different bag. For direct food contact, buyers should assess the paper, ink and any coating separately against the product specifications and the requirements of the market where it will be used.Wholesalers, distributors and private-label programs. Keeping stock bags separate from custom lines helps distributors maintain inventory in standard sizes without mixing it with customer-specific orders. The same approach can help companies that centralize purchasing for several brands or subsidiaries.How to request a wholesale paper bag quoteOrganizations and distributors sourcing wholesale paper bags in Canada can start by comparing bag formats in the Paxle paper bag guide. The custom paper bags page is a starting point for reviewing logo printing and choosing a mix of sizes. Buyers can send a quote request directly through the Paxle contact form.For a quote that reflects how the bag will be used, buyers should specify what goes into it, the required dimensions, quantities by size or design, handle type, printing needs and delivery destination. If dimensions are still open, the size of the box or product that must fit inside, together with a sample or reference photo, is enough to start the discussion. For a multi-location order, the delivery locations and an estimate of recurring purchase volume make the options easier to compare. Stating the quantities for each design separately is especially useful when several locations want the same bag in different sizes or when only some branches need a particular print. Pricing, production feasibility and delivery timing are determined after Paxle reviews each order's specifications.Specifications that match the applicationA restaurant that packs several containers in one bag can start with the base dimensions and the way those containers sit inside it. An apparel brand may place more emphasis on the height and width needed for boxes or folded items, and on where the logo will appear. A distributor serving several groups of customers can separate frequently ordered specifications for general inventory from custom print requirements for individual buyers. Two bags with the same nominal dimensions are not necessarily interchangeable: the contents, handling and purchasing pattern all matter.Planning orders around warehousing and distributionFor production and distribution planning, it helps to separate regular branch orders from seasonal requirements, promotions and store openings. That distinction shows which specifications should carry over into the next order and which designs are intended for a single period. The recurring order can then be planned around the bag the locations use daily, while a seasonal design can be specified for the period it is needed.In a wholesale order, the number of bags per pack, the outer shipping dimensions and how each model is identified affect warehouse space, receiving and allocation to branches. For example, receiving staff need to be able to tell apart packs of two similar sizes or designs before they are allocated to different locations. A purchasing team may therefore want to consider how an order will be handled and identified when it arrives, as well as which bag it is buying. Shipping-pack specifications and delivery arrangements are determined separately for each order.Quality buyers can check against a sampleA sample allows buyers to check the width, height and base dimensions, paper type and weight, handle construction and attachment, and placement of the print. The criteria for a bag carrying a heavy purchase differ from those for a lightweight apparel bag or a bag for a packaged sandwich. Reviewing the actual sample gives buyers a reference they can compare with the order they intend to place.In a custom print order, a reference sample shows where the logo sits, how well the artwork reads and how its colours look on the selected paper. If the paper, artwork or intended use changes, recording the revised specifications helps branch teams and distributors reorder the model they actually want.“We start with what needs to go into the bag and how the order gets to the customer,” said Hamed Vakili, co-founder and CEO of Paxle Group Inc.“Then we can decide on dimensions, paper, handles and printing. If the buyer confirms that the sample works at the counter, in the warehouse and at handoff, it can become the reference for future orders.”Testing a design before scaling upFor a multi-location business, a sample is most useful when it is tested under everyday conditions. The purchasing team can place a typical mix of items inside it. Operations staff can check how it sits on the counter, how quickly it can be packed and how it handles when carried. For printed orders, seeing the artwork on the chosen paper stock and colour lets the team judge the result in person rather than make a decision based on a screen mock-up alone. That review can also show whether the logo is legible and the colour looks as intended on the paper the buyer has selected.Distributors can use the same process to compare a standard bag for fast-moving stock with a custom-printed bag for customers who see packaging as part of their brand identity. The comparison can help them set specifications they can use again on the next order, without requiring both groups of customers to buy the same model.Canadian manufacturing and export opportunitiesPort Coquitlam is the manufacturing base for the expansion. For Canadian buyers, additional capacity in Metro Vancouver provides a domestic option for some of their standard and custom paper bag requirements. Each buyer can weigh that option against its order volumes, mix of products, distribution arrangements and delivery requirements. For a company that already buys from more than one source, adding a Canadian manufacturer may be part of a broader effort to diversify supply.North America is the primary market for the expansion. In addition to serving Canada, Paxle is looking to grow sales in the United States. Reviewing a cross-border order means assessing its volume and specifications, delivery destination, shipping packaging and the requirements of the destination market. The plant's additional capacity gives Paxle scope to evaluate larger purchasing programs in both Canada and the United States. It also creates room to consider exports beyond those markets where demand and delivery arrangements make sense.“Our priority is to take on orders from our Canadian manufacturing base when we can give the buyer a clear plan for specifications, volume and delivery,” added Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani, co-founder of Paxle Group Inc.“That is the approach we will take with buyers in the United States and when we evaluate other export markets.”A paper option for businesses reducing plastic checkout bag useThe expansion comes at a time when many businesses are reviewing the mix of packaging they use. Canada's federal Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations cover plastic checkout bags that fall within the regulations' definition. Rules vary across the United States. In California, for example, restrictions on the bags that certain retailers can provide at the point of sale, including some grocery and liquor stores, took effect in January 2026. Buyers should assess the intended use and the rules where the bags will be provided to customers.Paxle's expansion increases production capacity for buyers who want a paper option in applications where they are reducing their use of single-use plastic checkout bags. Recyclability and other environmental characteristics depend on the specifications of the individual bag, including its materials, any coatings, and what local collection and processing facilities can handle. Reviewing the specifications for the intended application gives buyers a better basis for a purchasing decision than relying on the material name alone.About Paxle Group Inc.Paxle Group Inc. is a Canadian paper bag manufacturer based in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, in Metro Vancouver. Its products include handled, handleless and V-bottom paper bags, with a range of sizes, paper options and custom printing for companies, brands, distributors and other businesses. For information about its products, visit the Paxle website.

Mohammad Ali Seifi Kashani

Paxle Group Inc.

604-474-2020

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Paxle Paper Bag Production Line in Port Coquitlam, BC

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Paxle Group Inc. Expands Canadian Paper Bag Manufacturing Capacity at Its Port Coquitlam Facility News Provided By Arcolux Construction November 24, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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