Champaign's Garden Hills Drainage Project

Improving stormwater drainage and reducing flood risk in Garden Hills.

- Alex Nagy, PE, Project Manager - City of Champaign CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clark Dietz, Inc. and the City of Champaign have earned a 2027 Engineering Excellence Honor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois ) for a project that addresses decades of flooding while reconnecting a neighborhood. The award recognizes the Garden Hills Neighborhood Drainage Improvements Project, which combines critical stormwater infrastructure with safer streets, improved pedestrian connections, and new recreational spaces. Clark Dietz led the design and provided construction engineering services for the project.The project added two detention basins designed to handle runoff from a 40- to 50-year storm. The basins temporarily store runoff during heavy rain, easing pressure on the drainage system and reducing flood risk to nearby streets and properties. They began capturing runoff even before construction was complete.The team had to fit the basins into a narrow corridor alongside roughly half a mile of active Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks. Clark Dietz and Quigg Engineering designed retaining walls that support the rail corridor without extending underground anchors beneath railroad property. The design gained about 15 feet of basin width, increasing storage while preserving room for walking paths and other public amenities.“Throughout the project, Clark Dietz listened to our community, responded to challenges as they arose, and worked with City staff to make informed decisions as the design evolved,” said Alex Nagy, PE, Project Manager for the City of Champaign.Residents helped shape the park around the basins, which includes walking paths, two red pedestrian bridges, playgrounds, basketball courts, and rain gardens. The project improved the walking route to Garden Hills Elementary School via the existing railroad crossing. Hedge Road reconstruction added storm sewers, pavement, sidewalks, and lighting.The project also received a 2026 Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers' Central Illinois Section and named Clark Dietz's lead stormwater engineer, Chris Gutkowski, PE, CFM, its 2026 Civil Engineer of the Year. ACEC Illinois will recognize the project and the City of Champaign at its 2027 Annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala.About Clark Dietz, Inc.: Clark Dietz, Inc. is a recognized leader in civil, environmental, transportation, mechanical, electrical, structural, and construction engineering, with over 200 professional staff in regional offices located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan. The firm is consistently ranked among the ENR Top 500 Design Firms and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for multiple years. Clark Dietz is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that enhance communities and improve quality of life. For more information about Clark Dietz, visit ClarkDietz.

Allison Cummings

Clark Dietz, Inc.

+ +1 517-253-0518

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Champaign's Garden Hills Drainage Project Earns ACEC Illinois Honor Award News Provided By Clark Dietz, Inc. November 24, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment



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