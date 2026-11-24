MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Free Adjuster Advantage app brings readiness tools and Advantage Town to property owners nationwide; ClaimsHub gives Homeland clients a live claim view.

- Nelson Avila, co-founder, Homeland Public Adjusters

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeland Public Adjusters, a property insurance claims firm serving policyholders since 2006, has launched two free mobile apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play: Adjuster Advantage by Homeland, a preparedness and advocacy app for property owners nationwide, and Homeland ClaimsHub, the firm's claim portal for its clients.

Adjuster Advantage helps homeowners, renters, business owners and condo associations get ready before a loss and understand their insurance. The app is free in every state and includes Coverage TalkTM, Flood LensTM, Readiness Check, Prep Alerts, Storm Tracker, Damage GuideTM, Photo Coach and Emergency NowTM. In Florida and New Jersey, where Homeland is licensed, users also get an assigned Homeland public adjuster and the full toolset, including Policy ScanTM, which reads an insurance policy and explains it in plain language; Safety VaultTM, for storing policies, photos and home records; Home Inventory; Certificate Pack; Lifeline CardTM, an offline emergency card; Renewal Radar and 90DAY XPlusTM renewal reminders; and Prep KitTM. The app works in English and Spanish, and one account works in the app and on the web. Downloading the app does not hire Homeland.

Advantage Town, the community inside Adjuster Advantage, is open to everyone nationwide, including renters and people without insurance. Every user is a resident with their own porch. Conversations run through topic and local porches and plazas such as Roofs & Shutters and Flood & Water; condo and HOA boards get private halls to reach their own members with announcements, storm checklists and post-storm roll calls; and Homeland hosts live Town Halls - question-and-answer sessions in English and Spanish that residents can watch live or replay.

Homeland ClaimsHub is the firm's claim portal, now on both app stores. Homeland clients see their own claim: status, documents, photos and their assigned licensed adjuster. The firm's staff and partnering law firms work from the same system, so everyone sees the same file.

"Most families open their policy for the first time the day something goes wrong," said Nelson Avila, co-founder of Homeland Public Adjusters and a licensed Florida public adjuster. "We built Adjuster Advantage so property owners can understand what they carry and get ready before the storm, and ClaimsHub so our clients can see exactly where their claim stands, any hour, in their language."

Both apps are free to download:

- Adjuster Advantage on the App Store:

- Adjuster Advantage on Google Play:

- Homeland ClaimsHub on the App Store:

- Homeland ClaimsHub on Google Play:

- One link for both phones:

About Homeland Public Adjusters

Homeland Public Adjusters represents policyholders - homeowners, businesses, and condo and HOA associations - in property insurance claims. The firm is licensed in Florida (agency license W818638) and New Jersey (firm license 3003982360), is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating, and handles hurricane, wind, water, fire, flood, mold, roof, denied and underpaid claims, as well as commercial and specialty losses, in English and Spanish. Homeland is based at 8004 NW 154th Street, Suite 609, Miami Lakes, FL 33016. Learn more at .

Nelson Avila

Homeland Public Adjusters

3057833777

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Homeland Public Adjusters Launches Two Free Apps on the App Store and Google Play: Adjuster Advantage and ClaimsHub News Provided By Homeland Public Adjusters November 24, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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