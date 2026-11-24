MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Las Vegas homes stay closed up for longer stretches this fall, Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is explaining why the final step of a professional cleaning matters: sanitizing the entire system to remove mold, mildew and bacteria, rather than covering up odors with scent or fragrance. Established in 1986, the NADCA certified, BBB A+ accredited company provides residential and commercial air duct cleaning with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.Many homeowners notice a musty or stale smell the first time the system runs after sitting idle, or when the house has been closed up against desert dust. That smell is a reason to look inside the system itself, not to mask what is moving through it. A scent can cover an odor for a short time, but it does not address what has built up inside ductwork that carries air to every room in the home.A full cleaning addresses the system in order. Technicians remove every vent and register and clean them, then run brush-ended hoses with a HEPA vacuum through every duct, including the return, while a negative air machine draws the loosened dirt out of the system. Once that cleaning is complete, the entire system is sanitized - the removal of mold, mildew and bacteria that cause odors and aggravate allergies - using a non-toxic, pet friendly treatment. The company never uses scent or fragrance to cover up odors, and customers can also receive FREE before and after pictures upon request, so they can see the condition of their ducts before the work and the results after."Homeowners should know the difference between cleaning a system out and just making it smell nice for a day," said Ron Marino, owner of Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning. "We clean every duct, we sanitize the whole system to remove mold, mildew and bacteria, and we never hide an odor behind a fragrance. That is the job, done the full way, the way we have done it since 1986."Fall is a practical time for Las Vegas homeowners to have the work done, before heated air moves through the system every day and before holiday guests arrive. Homeowners can pair an air duct cleaning with the company's other services in the same visit, including dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, and fireplace repair. Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is NADCA certified, a QUADCA member, and BBB A+ accredited. Homeowners can learn more and request service at any hour at .About Vegas Valley Air Duct CleaningVegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning has served Las Vegas since 1986. The NADCA certified, BBB A+ accredited company provides residential and commercial air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, fireplace repair, and commercial air duct cleaning, with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.Ron MarinoVegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning4593 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102702-480-2820...

Ron Marino

Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning

+1 702-480-2820

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Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning Explains Why Sanitizing, Not Scenting, Matters After Duct Cleaning in Las Vegas News Provided By Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning November 24, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment



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