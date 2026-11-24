MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), thwarted a gold smuggling attempt along the India-Nepal border in West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.

Two gold bars were seized and a 41-year-old man apprehended in the operation.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at the Old Mechi Bridge in Panitanki, when the Border Intelligence Team (BIT) of the D Company of 41 Battalion of SSB, stopped a pedestrian moving towards Nepal.

A search led to the recovery of the gold bars.

The man was identified as Pradeep Vilas Jadhav, an Indian citizen.

"During questioning, he (Pradeep Vilas Jadhav) claimed that one Akshay Pawar, a resident of Sangli in Maharashtra, who has a gold refining shop at Birtamore in Nepal, had instructed him to collect the gold bars from a person who was supposed to meet him at City Centre in Siliguri. He was to deliver the gold bars to Pawar at Birtamore for refining and making jewellery," an official said.

Jadhav is a resident of Ghoti KH in Khanapur at Vita in the Sangli district of Maharashtra.

The two gold bars weighed 238 grams (136.91 grams+101.59 grams) valued at Rs 28-30 lakh.

"The seized items along with the apprehended person have been handed over to Customs office Panitanki under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, for further legal proceedings," the official said.

There are attempts to smuggle gold across the porous India-Nepal border.

Smugglers attempt to take advantage of the difference in gold value in the two countries.

With gold attracting greater taxes in Nepal, the smugglers attempt to move the metal from India.

In the last few months, several attempts to smuggle gold across the border have been foiled by the SSB.

"As citizens of both countries are allowed unrestricted movement across the border, the SSB units have to be extremely careful about criminal activities. Not only gold, attempts to smuggle items such as narcotics are also made. To prevent this, vehicles are searched and people frisked," the official added.

Human trafficking is also a major threat along the India-Nepal border.

The SSB has cracked down on the gangs involved and rescued several girls, including minors, while being taken across the border to Nepal.

Several of the rescued girls were from the Northeastern states, including Tripura and Mizoram.

The SSB holds sensitisation programmes for its personnel and locals.

The Central armed police has also tied up with NGOs that are active against human trafficking.