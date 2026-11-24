MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 24 (IANS) Qatar said Tuesday that diplomatic contacts and meetings were continuing to bridge differences between the United States and Iran, in coordination with Gulf countries, stressing the need to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a weekly press briefing that Doha continued to hold meetings, maintain contacts and exchange views with the parties concerned as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement to the regional crisis.

Al Ansari said Qatar, as a mediator, preferred to keep details of the negotiations and proposals confidential, confirming that diplomatic contacts had continued in recent days to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said contacts between Qatari officials and their Gulf counterparts over the past week were part of efforts to coordinate a common Gulf position on regional developments.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Al Ansari stressed that restoring freedom of navigation through the strait and resuming negotiations, while addressing the security concerns of all parties, were necessary to create conditions for a comprehensive agreement.

Responding to a question about Iran summoning Qatar's charge d'affaires in Tehran in protest over a joint statement issued by Qatar and Germany, the spokesperson said such matters were addressed through diplomatic contacts in recent days.

He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and independence and rejecting any aggression against the country, while stressing the need for a collective regional security framework that takes into account the security concerns of all parties.

On Gaza, Al Ansari said Qatar continued to work with its regional and international partners to ensure the implementation of commitments under the peace plan and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He criticised continued Israeli attacks in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, stressing the need for Israel to abide by the understandings reached through mediation by Qatar, Egypt and Turkey.

–IANS

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