MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, Nov 24 (IANS) More than 800 recipients in Denmark received an identical bomb threat email sent mainly to schools across the country on Monday, Copenhagen Police said Tuesday.

Police said they continued to regard the threats as unfounded. Their investigation was ongoing and was also examining similar incidents in other countries, though they had not disclosed whether any connection had been established.

Community police officers were in contact with affected schools, police said, declining to provide further details while the investigation remained underway, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The emails reached schools and other institutions nationwide on Monday, including prisons and hospitals. Copenhagen Police is coordinating the investigation into reports from police districts across Denmark.

South Jutland Police said Monday that the large number of recipients was among the factors supporting its assessment that the threats were unfounded. It urged institutions discovering the email in the following days to remain calm and bear in mind the police assessment.

Meanwhile, hundreds of schools across Germany received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting precautionary evacuations at some institutions, though police authorities said there were no indications of concrete danger.

The threats were reported across multiple federal states, including cities such as Freiburg and Hamburg, German public broadcaster ARD's Tagesschau reported.

In the state of Thuringia, numerous educational institutions received identically worded threatening emails, local police said in a press release.

Thuringia police said they currently do not believe the threats are serious and recommended that schools not initiate evacuations and instead continue normal operations.

Earlier in November, three schools in France were evacuated following bomb alerts, which were later found to be false, French media reported.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the evacuations took place at three educational institutions in Marseille in southern France, in Morez in eastern France, and Laon, a town in northeastern France.

The French Ministry of National Education confirmed to Le Parisien that three bomb alerts were reported on November 12, but ruled out any "mass phenomenon."

–IANS

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