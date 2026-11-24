MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a generational player whose record-breaking exploits at just 15-16 years of age have put him in the company of some of the game's greats, his coach Manish Ojha said after the teenager smashed a historic double century in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Reacting to Sooryavanshi's sensational 204 off just 53 balls against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ojha said the youngster's achievement was remarkable given his age, adding that his record-breaking numbers were extraordinary in themselves.

"It is a record in itself that he has scored this double century at such a young age, that is, at just 15-16 years of age. Therefore, whatever statistics you are looking at, they are all records in themselves. Vaibhav is a generational player. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni are generational players who change the course of the game," Ojha told IANS.

He also described the innings as historic and highlighted the speed at which Sooryavanshi reached the major milestones.

"Absolutely, it was a historic and highly aggressive innings. Vaibhav created a record today. He completed his century in just 28 balls; subsequently, he also completed his double century in 52 balls," he added.

The 15-year-old's extraordinary knock powered India A to a seven-wicket victory against the UAE and secured their place in the semifinals of the tournament in Doha on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 deliveries, striking 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs, finishing at 254/3. His innings featured the fastest century and double century in List A cricket.

He reached his hundred in 28 balls, bettering the previous List A record of a 29-ball century held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, before completing his maiden double century in any format in just 52 deliveries.

Earlier, the UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with Harpreet Singh top-scoring with 130 off 144 balls. Arshad led the India A bowling effort with four wickets for 43 runs.

Sooryavanshi's blistering innings included a 137-run partnership with Rinku Singh for the third wicket, ensuring India A completed the chase comfortably and advanced to the last four.