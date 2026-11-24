MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday approved the federal budget for 2027, with total expenditure and revenues set at Dh90.1 billion.

More than a third of the budget has been allocated to social development and pensions, while education, public services, healthcare and housing account for significant allocations, according to figures presented by Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini during an FNC session in Abu Dhabi.

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Public services received the largest individual sector allocation of Dh33.3 billion, which will support the development of digital government services, simplified procedures and the use of artificial intelligence to improve government efficiency.

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Education was allocated Dh16.8 billion for general and higher education, including curriculum development, technical learning pathways and improving the readiness of teachers and students for a rapidly changing world.

The healthcare sector received Dh5.9 billion to support advanced and preventive care, expand the use of smart solutions and prepare the country's health services for future needs.

A further Dh3.9 billion was allocated to housing programmes, including support, grants and housing facilities for UAE nationals, while Dh3.3 billion will go towards social affairs, supporting families and strengthening the social support system.

On security and public safety, Dh10.7 billion was allocated to public order and safety affairs, alongside Dh7 billion for national readiness and defence.

Other allocations include Dh2.1 billion for economic affairs, supporting competitiveness, innovation, the investment environment and national projects, including space initiatives.

Culture and the arts received Dh1.1 billion to preserve national identity and heritage, while Dh509.2 million was allocated to environmental protection and the sustainable management of natural resources.

The 2027 budget was presented as part of the government's efforts to balance public spending with revenues while directing resources towards community well-being and sustainable development.

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