MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a world that has come to rely heavily on AI, the Nvidia cheating-spy allegation scandal involving its CEO Jensen Huang - dubbed by many as the 'godfather of AI' - has been all anyone could talk about for two weeks.

It's been a whirlwind of a ride as the world watched Huang admit to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, step down from the company he founded - one that owns over 70 per cent of the global AI chip market - send the US stock market and investors into a tizzy, and then be unexpectedly reinstated as CEO on Monday.

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To say the latest development left analysts stunned is an understatement. Few in Huang's position - doubly delicate given both the concerns around national security and violations on the HR front - could have anticipated a recovery like the one the 63-year-old executive pulled off in the last 16 days. But not only did Huang get his job back; on Monday, he 'returned home' to loud cheers from employees and ringing endorsements from the likes of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The impact on markets was immediate too, as stocks soared through the roof.

So, what prompted the abrupt and extraordinary return of someone who, just two weeks ago, was being blasted in the public eye?

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Impact on Nvidia market value

Whatever his critics may say, the numbers don't lie. If there's anything the last few days have proved, it's how deeply intertwined the performance of the tech giant is with its founder.

After Huang resigned on November 12, Nvidia shares fell by as much as 14.3 per cent during trading, before closing 4.3 per cent lower. Over the next week, the company lost roughly $1.04 trillion to $1.05 trillion in market value, dropping from $4.19 trillion on November 11 to around $3.14 trillion by November 20.

Fast forward to November 23, and the company's shares surged more than 30 per cent - ultimately closing the day up 31.5 per cent and adding nearly $1 trillion in market value - as investors welcomed news of Huang's return.

Those numbers, no doubt, had some sway over Nvidia's decision. In what it said was a 'unanimous' vote to bring its former CEO back, Nvidia's Board of Directors said it“believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

Trump has been a staunch advocate for Jensen's reinstatement and appears to have personally intervened in the matter. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, the US President took credit for Huang's return, saying, "I believe my intervention was very important to get Jensen Huang back."

Trump's support for Jensen Huang's reinstatement is driven largely by how critical Nvidia is to America's AI ambitions. The president reportedly feared Huang's departure could weaken the chipmaker at a critical moment in the race against China for AI dominance, while unsettling investors and the broader technology market.

Trump argued that the Nvidia co-founder's expertise and leadership were too valuable to lose. He said he had spoken to the company's board and persuaded it to bring Huang - who he called a 'genius' - back, adding that the administration had given assurances that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

“We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them,” the US leader had said at a White House news conference on Friday.“I think the company if they were smart they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work.”

In its official statement, Nvidia said that in the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from "senior levels of the United States government" - and that based on that input, the Board is "confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk".

Addressing concerns, Trump too has claimed that no one in his government told him of any intelligence indicating that Alice Huang (unrelated to Jensen Huang) was a Chinese intelligence asset.

The newly reinstated CEO, meanwhile, has agreed to comply with any investigation into the matter. Last week, Huang agreed to testify before the ‌US Senate in a public hearing. He ⁠separately agreed ​to a closed-door interview ​with three House committees, slated for December 1.

Nvidia has begun its own private investigation into the matter, saying its enquiry would examine all available information, even though its board had "no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised". Although investigations continue, no solid proof has been found regarding the allegations - an important factor that allowed Nvidia to re-open the door to Huang's reinstatement.

Huang is not a mere CEO in the AI industry; he is widely regarded as the global face of it. Under his leadership, Nvidia went from being a graphics-chip company to a leading AI-chip supplier capturing roughly 85-90% market share.

Huang has also cultivated relationships with major technology companies, lawmakers, customers and suppliers across the globe. It's why he's seen as the industry's 'central banker'. Nvidia provides customers from OpenAI to Anthropic with billions in equity investments and guarantees. Huang is deeply trusted as the person who guarantees these commitments.

"Jensen is bigger than Elvis for tech investors," said Eric Schiffer, chairman of Los Angeles-based private equity firm Patriarch Organization.

His influence extends well beyond Silicon Valley, shaping corporate investment, national AI strategies and the global race for technological dominance. For many investors, Huang is where it starts and ends - and Nvidia recognises this.

Timeline of events

November 8: Huang admits to having an affair

On November 8, Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang - who he shares the same surname with - and said he will comply with the investigation into her being an alleged spy.

November 12: Huang steps down

Huang resigned as CEO and board member following revelations about his personal conduct and allegations surrounding his relationships, including suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.

November 17: Board rules out reinstatement

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the board does not intend to reinstate Huang and announced CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

In the following days, pressure mounted as Huang signalled he would be willing to return. Trump, investors, industry figures and supporters publicly called for his reinstatement.

November 23: Huang returns

Nvidia announced a unanimous board decision reinstating Huang as president, CEO and board director, saying it is satisfied with his candour and ability to lead.

What happens now?

With Jensen back in the game, questions remain about the national security accusations which Nvidia said it would continue to investigate through a committee comprising solely of independent directors

"The committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation. The Board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it."

"The Board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters. Nvidia is commencing a search to fill a new position, Chief Compliance Officer, to oversee compliance across Nvidia and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee," it added.

The company also said it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

Despite Trump's backing, the recent accusations are likely to put pressure on the company as US lawmakers oppose the hasty decision amid pending probes. However, the president's support along with Huang's leadership may just give the firm the boost it needs as it emerges from the recent scandal to serve a nation competing to be at the forefront of the AI race.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO; Trump says he 'convinced' board Jensen Huang's return steadies Nvidia, but questions linger over scandal Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO, President 'effective immediately'

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