MENAFN - GetNews)"ROTER Fresh Air Technology Wuxi Co., Ltd."Established in 2006, ROTER specializes in heat recovery, fresh air ventilation, air handling, air conditioning, and industrial dehumidification systems. With customized equipment and OEM/ODM services, ROTER provides reliable air treatment solutions for global HVAC buyers and project partners.

WUXI, China - Nov. 24, 2026 - As global demand for energy-efficient ventilation, advanced air treatment, and reliable humidity control continues to grow, international buyers are seeking HVAC manufacturers that can combine technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and flexible project support. ROTER Fresh Air Technology Wuxi Co., Ltd. (ROTER), a Sino-American technology joint venture established in 2006, is strengthening its position in the global B2B market with a comprehensive portfolio of heat recovery, fresh air ventilation, air conditioning, and dehumidification equipment.

Operating from a 10,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, ROTER serves more than 5,000 cooperative customers worldwide. With in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the company supports equipment sourcing, customized project requirements, and OEM/ODM cooperation for HVAC distributors, engineering contractors, system integrators, and international brands.

Integrated Manufacturing for Diverse HVAC Procurement Needs

ROTER's development began with the production of heat exchanger cores and plate heat exchanger components. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities to cover complete fresh air systems, commercial air handling equipment, energy recovery products, and industrial dehumidification solutions.

Its product portfolio includes the Plate Heat Exchanger, Wheel Heat Exchanger, Total Heat Exchanger, Heat Recovery Wheel Unit, Combined Air Handling Unit, Direct Expansion Air-Conditioning Unit, and various fresh air and dehumidification systems.

By bringing product development, component manufacturing, equipment assembly, and quality management together, ROTER provides buyers with a coordinated supply channel for different air treatment requirements. This integrated approach can help simplify supplier communication and improve compatibility between equipment configurations and project specifications.

Fresh Air Dehumidification for Demanding Indoor Environments

Indoor air quality and humidity management are important considerations in healthcare facilities, commercial buildings, and industrial production environments. ROTER develops fresh air equipment and dehumidification systems to address applications where ventilation performance and moisture control must work together.

The Fresh-Air Dehumidification All-in-One Unit is an important solution concept for projects requiring fresh air treatment and humidity control within an integrated system. Combining these functions can help project designers coordinate ventilation and dehumidification requirements while considering installation space, operating conditions, and overall system efficiency.

For applications requiring more comprehensive heat and moisture recovery, ROTER's Total Heat Exchanger and Wheel Heat Exchanger technologies provide additional equipment options. These solutions are relevant to ventilation systems in hotels, office buildings, schools, hospitals, and other facilities where fresh air supply and energy consumption must be considered together.

ROTER also develops desiccant wheel dehumidification equipment for industrial applications, including battery manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics production. According to company technical information, selected low-dew-point configurations can support environments requiring extremely low humidity levels. Buyers can consult the engineering team to confirm the applicable model, operating conditions, and performance specifications for their projects.

Customized Combined Air Handling Unit Solutions

Different buildings and industrial facilities have different requirements for airflow, filtration, cooling, heating, and humidity management. A standardized unit may not always meet the installation and operating needs of a complex project.

ROTER's Combined Air Handling Unit is designed to accommodate different functional configurations according to project requirements. Depending on the selected design, an air handling system can integrate filtration, cooling, heating, humidification, dehumidification, and heat recovery functions within a modular structure.

This flexibility makes the Combined Air Handling Unit suitable for a range of commercial and industrial applications, including healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, pharmaceutical environments, and large public buildings.

For engineering contractors and equipment distributors, customized dimensions, component selection, airflow requirements, and control configurations are important factors when evaluating an air handling supplier. ROTER's in-house engineering capabilities support communication on these requirements during the equipment selection and project development process.

Direct Expansion Air-Conditioning Unit for Project-Specific Cooling

Cooling performance, equipment configuration, and installation compatibility are key considerations in commercial HVAC procurement. ROTER's Direct Expansion Air-Conditioning Unit provides an equipment option for projects using direct expansion refrigeration technology.

The unit can be considered for applications requiring integrated air conditioning and air treatment functions. Its configuration can be evaluated according to project conditions, including required cooling capacity, airflow, installation environment, and control requirements.

By offering direct expansion equipment alongside its air handling and heat recovery product lines, ROTER enables buyers to discuss different air treatment requirements with one manufacturing partner. This is particularly relevant to contractors and system integrators coordinating multiple equipment categories within a larger HVAC project.

Cabinet-Type Smart Fresh Air System for Modern Buildings

Demand for effective ventilation and indoor air quality management is increasing in residential, commercial, and public buildings. ROTER's Cabinet-Type Smart Fresh Air System provides a packaged equipment option for projects requiring organized fresh air supply and filtration in a compact cabinet-style configuration.

The system can be evaluated according to building ventilation needs, installation conditions, filtration requirements, and control preferences. For property developers, facility managers, and HVAC distributors, selecting an appropriate fresh air system involves balancing indoor air quality objectives with available space, energy consumption, and long-term maintenance considerations.

ROTER's broader fresh air portfolio also includes commercial total heat exchanger equipment and heat recovery solutions. A Heat Recovery Wheel Unit, for example, can be considered for larger ventilation applications where energy recovery is an important part of the overall system design.

Quality Management, Technical Development, and Project Experience

For international HVAC buyers, supplier evaluation involves more than product selection. Manufacturing consistency, quality management, technical documentation, and project experience all contribute to purchasing decisions.

ROTER maintains ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certifications. Its rotary heat recovery products also hold CE certification for applicable product categories.

According to company records, ROTER has developed 23 utility model patents and 2 invention patents related to ventilation structures, heat recovery technologies, and manufacturing equipment. These developments reflect the company's continued investment in product engineering and manufacturing improvement.

ROTER's project references include the supply of 880 ventilation units for Wuhan Huoshenshan Hospital and 74 air-cooled heat pipe heat recovery units for the Hangzhou Asian Games, demonstrating its experience in supporting demanding public infrastructure applications.

Supporting Global HVAC Buyers and Project Partners

As international procurement requirements become more diversified, buyers increasingly value manufacturers that can provide both established product lines and project-specific cooperation. ROTER works with distributors, engineering companies, contractors, and OEM/ODM partners seeking heat recovery, fresh air ventilation, air handling, air conditioning, and dehumidification equipment.

From the Fresh-Air Dehumidification All-in-One Unit and Combined Air Handling Unit to the Direct Expansion Air-Conditioning Unit and Cabinet-Type Smart Fresh Air System, ROTER offers multiple equipment options for commercial and industrial projects. Its Plate Heat Exchanger, Wheel Heat Exchanger, Total Heat Exchanger, and Heat Recovery Wheel Unit further expand the choices available to buyers planning energy recovery and ventilation systems.

For project inquiries, buyers can share their application, airflow requirements, indoor temperature and humidity targets, installation conditions, and destination market with the ROTER team. This information helps the company evaluate suitable equipment configurations and discuss technical requirements, OEM/ODM possibilities, and relevant product documentation.

With nearly two decades of manufacturing experience, ROTER continues to focus on energy recovery technology and integrated air treatment solutions, helping global customers develop efficient ventilation and environmental control systems for a wide range of applications.

About ROTER Fresh Air Technology Wuxi Co., Ltd.

ROTER Fresh Air Technology Wuxi Co., Ltd. is a Sino-American technology joint venture established in 2006 and headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. The company specializes in heat recovery equipment, fresh air ventilation systems, commercial air conditioning units, air handling equipment, and industrial dehumidification solutions. With a 10,000-square-meter manufacturing facility, in-house engineering capabilities, and OEM/ODM cooperation services, ROTER serves customers across commercial, industrial, healthcare, and public infrastructure sectors.