MENAFN - GetNews)"GuangZhou ROLLERGY Sunshade Technology Co., Ltd."ROLLERGY's range includes pull-down, day-and-night, top-down bottom-up and vertical honeycomb shades, with fabric samples, custom sizing and private-label options for retail and project buyers.

GUANGZHOU, China - Nov. 24, 2026 - GuangZhou ROLLERGY Sunshade Technology Co., Ltd. supplies four configurations of honeycomb shades for window covering distributors, retail brands and project contractors. Honeycomb shades, also called cellular shades, use pleated fabric that forms insulating air pockets. The company's range includes a cordless pull-down shade, a day-and-night model with two fabrics on one headrail, a top-down bottom-up design for selective privacy, and a motorized vertical shade for sliding doors and wide glass openings. Buyers can review fabric swatches and complete product samples before choosing a configuration for a retail collection or building project.

For buyers sourcing commercial window shades, a request for“daylight and privacy” leaves an important question open. In a ground-floor office, occupants may want a clear view of the sky while screening their desks from pedestrians. In a hotel room, a guest may want filtered daylight across the full window in the afternoon and a darker room for sleep. Even when the windows have identical dimensions, those requirements point to different fabrics and operating mechanisms. Describing how occupants use each room gives the manufacturer enough information to quote the appropriate configuration.

Selecting an opening style for the room

ROLLERGY's standard pull-down honeycomb shade uses a cordless spring mechanism. The occupant holds the bottom rail, raises or lowers it to the desired height, and releases it. For a distributor choosing a showroom model, that movement is easy to demonstrate on a single display window. For a contractor, a sample in a representative size makes it possible to check how comfortably an occupant can reach the rail and whether it holds its position at the heights most often used.

The day-and-night shade combines light-filtering and blackout fabrics on one headrail. A hotel purchasing team can evaluate both settings in the same guest room, observing how the lighter fabric diffuses afternoon sunlight and how much light enters around the installed shade when the blackout section is in place. Recording both fabric references matters when placing the order. Two swatches may look similar under showroom lighting yet give a room a different appearance when sunlight passes through them.

For street-facing rooms, the top-down bottom-up model lets occupants lower the top edge of the shade while keeping the lower glass covered. In a ground-floor office, a designer can check from the sidewalk whether a passerby can see a seated employee or a computer screen. From the desk, the employee can assess the daylight and outward view at that same setting. Together, those observations establish how much of the glass needs to stay covered during working hours.

What Should Buyers Specify When Ordering Blackout Honeycomb Shades?

ROLLERGY offers both single-cell and double-cell 45 mm blackout fabrics for its honeycomb shades. Buyers should specify the selected construction and fabric code on the purchase order. A hotel buyer who records only“45 mm blackout” leaves the factory with two possible choices, even after the design team has approved a sample. Recording the full specification also helps a distributor identify the matching fabric if the hotel later needs a replacement shade for a single room.

The range also includes 25 mm and 38 mm single-cell fabrics in sheer, translucent and blackout versions. A distributor comparing these options can place swatches of the same cell size against a backlit surface to see how much detail remains visible through each cloth. For bedroom window treatments, a finished sample answers a further question. Mounting it in a representative opening reveals light entering at the edges and gives the buyer a practical basis for describing the room-darkening effect customers can expect.

Accounting for door clearance and control compatibility

For sliding glass doors and wide glazed walls, ROLLERGY offers motorized vertical cellular shades. The fabric moves sideways without a bottom track. A one-way draw gathers it at one side of the opening, while a center-opening configuration divides it between the two sides. On a patio door, the location of the active panel and its handle helps determine the draw direction. Marking where the fabric will gather on the installation drawing allows the contractor to check how much passage remains when the shade is open.

Control compatibility is a separate consideration for properties that already operate smart blinds or motorized roller shades. ROLLERGY offers remote, wall-switch and app control options across its motorized range. An engineer sourcing a vertical cellular shade can identify the existing controller in the request for quotation and ask the manufacturer to confirm the motor and interface for that opening. Where several shades must respond to a single command, testing a sample with the installed controller allows the project team to verify grouped operation before ordering for an entire floor.

Manufacturing and inspection for private-label orders

ROLLERGY's manufacturing operations in Guangzhou include CNC fabric cutting, shade assembly and automated packaging. Its OEM and ODM services cover custom dimensions, fabric selection, product labels, packaging and manuals. For a private-label distributor, the carton label is part of the purchasing specification. When two packaged shades share a width and color but have different mechanisms, an opening-style description alongside the retailer's item number helps warehouse staff identify the correct unit. On a project shipment, a room or window number can guide installers to the intended opening.

The company inspects incoming materials, checks work during production and conducts inspections before shipment. It also supports third-party inspection for bulk and project orders. Where a tender specifies flame-retardant fabric, buyers can request a report for the proposed material and check that it covers the relevant requirement. ROLLERGY lists such reports for selected products. If the fabric changes after sample approval, the buyer and supplier can verify that the documentation also covers the proposed substitute before confirming the order.

Carrying sample approval through to delivery

For an international buyer, the value of an approved sample depends on what the purchasing team records. The swatch establishes the fabric reference, color and opacity. The finished sample establishes the dimensions, opening direction and operating method. Together, these details give the buyer and manufacturer a common reference for inspection. ROLLERGY can provide photographs or video before shipment so a distributor can review visible details, including labels and rail finishes, while the goods are still with the supplier. Retaining that record also makes it easier to specify a replacement for a particular room or repeat an order for a second site.

About ROLLERGY

ROLLERGY manufactures shading fabrics and custom window coverings in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. Its product range includes honeycomb shades, zebra blinds, roller shades, Roman shades and curtains. The company serves distributors, retail brands and project partners through OEM and ODM manufacturing, product customization and private-label packaging.