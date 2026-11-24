MENAFN - GetNews) Learn how to sell your Texas business quickly and for a high valuation through IRAEmpire's new guide.

Austin, TX - Nov. 24, 2026 - Selling a business in Texas requires more than finding a buyer and agreeing on a price. Sellers must choose between an asset and equity sale, estimate federal tax consequences, address Texas franchise and sales-tax accounts, obtain any required tax-clearance documentation, review licenses and permits, and determine which contracts can transfer.

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The buyer may also request a Texas Certificate of No Tax Due to avoid inheriting certain unpaid state taxes. Because tax allocations and licensing requirements can materially affect the sale, Texas business owners should involve a broker, transaction attorney, and CPA before accepting a letter of intent.

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Why Texas Business Sales Require Advance Planning

Texas is generally considered a business-friendly state, but a business sale can still create substantial tax, licensing, employment, and regulatory obligations.

The requirements depend on:



The legal structure of the business

Whether assets or ownership interests are sold

The assets included in the sale

The seller's tax residence

The company's industry

State and local permits

Whether real estate is included

How the purchase price is paid Whether the legal entity will continue after closing

A restaurant, medical practice, construction company, trucking operation, retail store, and professional-services firm may all face different transfer requirements.

Planning should begin before the business is marketed. Once a seller signs a letter of intent, the buyer may have significant influence over the transaction structure.

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Asset Sale vs. Equity Sale in Texas

One of the most important decisions is whether to sell the company's assets or the ownership interests in the legal entity.

Asset Sale

In an asset sale, the buyer purchases designated business assets. These may include:



Equipment

Inventory

Vehicles

Customer lists

Contracts

Intellectual property

Trade names

Goodwill

Accounts receivable Real estate

The seller retains the legal entity unless the agreement provides otherwise. The seller may also retain liabilities that the buyer does not expressly assume.

Buyers often prefer asset sales because they can select the assets and liabilities they want. Buyers may also receive a new tax basis in the acquired assets.

The seller must determine what happens to the remaining entity after closing. It may continue operating, hold seller-financing notes, collect receivables, or eventually be terminated.

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Equity Sale

In an equity sale, the buyer purchases shares of a corporation, membership interests in an LLC, or partnership interests.

The entity continues to own its assets and remains responsible for its liabilities. Contracts, accounts, and permits may remain in the entity's name, although a change-of-control provision can still require consent.

Sellers may prefer an equity sale because it can provide a cleaner exit and may produce favorable federal tax treatment in certain situations. Buyers may resist because they could inherit unknown liabilities.

The Texas Secretary of State generally does not require a separate filing merely because an LLC or corporation changes ownership. Ownership transfers are instead governed by applicable law and the entity's governing documents.

However, amendments, changes in management, assumed-name updates, mergers, or conversions may require filings.

Federal Taxes on a Texas Business Sale

Texas generally does not impose an individual state income tax, but that does not make the sale tax-free. Federal income tax can significantly affect the seller's net proceeds.

The tax treatment depends on:



The seller's entity type

Asset or equity structure

Original basis

Depreciation history

Purchase-price allocation

Goodwill

Inventory

Seller financing

Earnout payments

Real estate State residency outside Texas

A seller residing in another state may still have filing obligations there. A multistate company may also have tax exposure outside Texas.

Purchase-Price Allocation in an Asset Sale

For federal tax purposes, selling a business through an asset transaction is generally treated as selling separate assets rather than one single business.

The purchase price may be allocated among:



Cash and receivables

Inventory

Furniture and equipment

Vehicles

Real estate

Contracts

Customer relationships

Noncompete agreements

Trade names

Goodwill Going-concern value

Different assets receive different tax treatment. Some gains may receive capital-gain treatment, while inventory and depreciation recapture may be taxed as ordinary income.

The buyer and seller may have competing allocation preferences. A buyer may favor allocations that generate faster deductions, while the seller may favor allocations that produce capital gains.

When applicable, both parties must report the allocation using IRS Form 8594.

Negotiate the allocation before signing the final agreement. The purchase agreement and the tax filings should be consistent.

Selling Corporate Stock or LLC Interests

An owner selling corporate stock may generally recognize capital gain based on the difference between the sale proceeds and tax basis, subject to applicable rules.

An LLC-interest sale can be more complicated. Tax treatment may depend on whether the LLC is classified as:



A disregarded entity

A partnership

An S corporation A C corporation

Some transactions that appear to be equity sales under state law may receive different treatment under federal tax rules.

C corporations require particular attention because an asset sale followed by a distribution of proceeds may create tax at both the corporate and shareholder levels. An experienced tax adviser should compare the available structures before negotiations advance.

Local Permits and Certificates

Texas cities and counties may impose their own requirements.

These may include:



Certificates of occupancy

Food establishment permits

Fire inspections

Sign permits

Health permits

Alarm permits

Building permits

Environmental approvals

Local alcohol approvals

Contractor registrations Short-term rental permits

The buyer may need to apply for new permits even if the physical location and business name remain unchanged.

Contact the relevant city and county departments before closing.

How a Texas Business Broker Can Help

A qualified Texas business broker can help the owner:



Estimate market value

Prepare the company for sale

Identify likely buyers

Market the opportunity confidentially

Screen buyer finances

Coordinate offers

Compare deal structures

Manage due diligence

Work with attorneys, CPAs, lenders, and regulators Keep the transaction moving toward closing

A broker does not replace legal or tax advisers. The strongest sale team usually combines transaction experience, Texas legal knowledge, and federal and state tax expertise.

Choose a broker with experience in your industry and transaction size. Ask for examples of completed Texas deals and references from recent sellers.

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