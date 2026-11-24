MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet's recent pay raise for public sector employees earning less than JD 600 does not apply to Social Security retirees, noting that pensioners already receive automatic annual adjustments.

The SSC explained that while civil service retirees have gone years without a raise, Social Security pensions are adjusted annually under a dynamic legal mechanism tied to inflation and wage growth.

Introduced under Temporary Law No. 7 of 2010, the mechanism applies to old-age and total occupational disability retirees, as well as those with permanent total or partial natural disability. Early retirees and those with partial occupational disability become eligible once they reach retirement age.

The cumulative cost of these annual adjustments has surpassed JD800 million to date, benefiting roughly 170,000 retirees. About 109,000 of those beneficiaries, or 64 percent, have received cumulative increases of JD 20 or more.

According to SSC data, the increases break down across several brackets: JD 30 to JD 50: The largest group, comprising 42,189 retirees with an average raise of JD 39.

JD 20 to under JD 30: Includes 40,535 retirees, averaging JD 26.5.

JD 10 to under JD 20: Covers 33,138 retirees, averaging roughly JD 15.

Over JD 50: Includes 26,197 retirees with an average increase of JD 72.6, among whom 3,300 received raises exceeding JD 100.

Under JD 10: Comprises 28,035 retirees, mostly recent retirees or those who just reached retirement age, reflecting how the raises compound over time.

Another 117,000 retirees, primarily recent entrants whose average pensions approach JD 600, have not yet received an inflation adjustment.

The corporation said that tying pensions to inflation by law provides a sustainable, objective framework that protects its financial stability from arbitrary hikes.

It noted that most current retirees were exempted from previous legislative amendments, warning that any unbudgeted increases would shift heavy financial burdens onto current contributors and future generations.

With no fiscal room to bypass its statutory formula, the SSC added that ad-hoc raises would complicate ongoing draft amendments aimed at securing its long-term financial sustainability.

//Petra// HA