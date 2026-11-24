MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Rapid technological advances and digital transformation are reshaping pharmaceutical and medical marketing into a more comprehensive, sustainable field rooted in innovation and ethics, Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Rana Obeidat said on Tuesday.

Obeidat, speaking at the opening of the third Amman International Conference on Pharmaceutical and Medical Marketing (APhMAC 2026), held under the theme "Innovating Today Transforming Tomorrow," said that medical marketing must rest on solid scientific, professional, and regulatory foundations.

The two-day event features 11 scientific and panel sessions with more than 30 speakers and experts from Jordan, the United States, England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Egypt.

Beyond product quality, excellence now requires understanding market demands, building trust, adopting modern technologies, and delivering tangible value to both healthcare providers and patients, according to Obeidat.

She pointed to the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization in analyzing market behavior, tailoring communications, and boosting efficiency. Obeidat noted that the JFDA has already begun integrating AI into its data analysis to enhance internal strategies and drive sector-wide innovation, adding that investing in talent and strategic partnerships is key to turning industry challenges into growth opportunities.

Conference Chair Moin Sharif said the forum serves as a "vital" platform to address industry trends and translate recommendations into tangible healthcare initiatives. He announced the launch of a new project to integrate AI into pharmacies, an initiative proposed at the previous conference, alongside a specialized training program in pharmaceutical economics.

Jordan Pharmacists Association President Zeid Kilani noted the role of pharmacists in keeping pace with technological advances, calling the rollout of the AI pharmacy project a "milestone achievement" resulting from the conference's continuous efforts.

//Petra// HA