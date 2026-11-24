New Board Of Trustees Named For King Abdullah II Fund For Development
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Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - A Royal Decree named a new Board of Trustees for the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) for a two-year term, effective Nov. 27, 2026.
Chaired by Atef Mohammad Ahmad Tal, the newly formed board includes the following: - Ahmad Mohammad Hawamdeh - Nael Fahd Abdulrahman Hussami - Lana Nasser Abdulkarim Saqqa - Sijal Sattam Habis Majali - Farid Farouq Abdulkarim Bilbeisi - Mutaz Ghazi Falah Etein //Petra// HA
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