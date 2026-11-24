Jordan Condemns Houthi Attack On Riyadh Financial District Tower
Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Jordan on Tuesday slammed Houthi attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, following a strike on a financial district tower that injured 11 people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the strike as a "blatant violation" of Saudi sovereignty and international law, warning that such attacks threaten the Kingdom's security, stability, and safety.
The ministry voiced Jordan's rejection of attacks targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure, and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Pledging solidarity with Riyadh, Jordan voiced support for the measures Saudi Arabia takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and residents, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
//Petra// HA
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