MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 24 (Petra) - The Jordan News Agency (Petra) has won the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) award for Best Press Report for 2025.

Journalist Barakat Zyood‏ earned the honor for his feature, "Bedouins Scout the Badia Land in Search of the Desert Spring." In the 2026 category, FANA awarded Best Press Report jointly to Morocco's Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) and the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). MAP won for Karim Hammou's report, "Between Deepfakes and Digital 'Truth': How Does Arab Media Protect Its Credibility in the Age of Algorithms?" while KUNA was recognized for Shahad Kamal's piece, "Kuwait's Diwaniyas: An Ancient Social Legacy Rooted in Global Heritage." Petra Director General Fairouz Mubaideen said the award showcases the agency's high professional standards and its journalists' dedication to producing quality content that captures diverse aspects of Jordanian life.

She noted that the winning report displays the "rich" social and human heritage of the Jordanian Badia and its deep connection to the environment, adding that the recognition will drive further editorial innovation to bolster Petra's regional and international presence.

Mubaideen also lauded FANA's role in fostering cooperation, exchanging expertise, and building media capacity across member agencies to safeguard the credibility of Arab journalism amid rapid digital and technological shifts.

//Petra// HA