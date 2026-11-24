MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced the ruling in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the pretrial detention without bail of a 49-year-old woman suspected of obstructing the activities of the National Guard of Ukraine and disseminating information about the location of a military unit,” the statement said.

The appeals court thus upheld the prosecutors' position and left the lower court's ruling unchanged.

The case stems from events on November 2, 2026, in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, where a group of people blocked the operations of a National Guard unit.

According to investigators, the suspect used TikTok and Telegram to spread false claims that people were allegedly being unlawfully detained, tortured, and killed at the military facility, while urging members of the public to come to the site.

Investigators also established that the woman had prepared medical clothing and a vehicle bearing ambulance markings in advance. Accompanied by an accomplice, she arrived at the military facility posing as an emergency medical worker.

While near the facility, the suspect recorded videos claiming that servicemen were preventing her from providing medical assistance. She subsequently posted the footage on social media, investigators said.

The posts prompted a crowd to gather near the military unit. During the ensuing clashes, the facility's fence and gates were damaged, its entrances and exits were blocked, and the movement of service vehicles was obstructed. This interfered with servicemen carrying out their assigned duties, the prosecutor's office said.

The woman has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 2 of Article 114-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code. The charges concern obstructing the lawful activities of military formations during a contingency period and the unauthorized dissemination of information about their locations under martial law, allegedly committed by a group acting in prior conspiracy.

According to the prosecutor's office, 18 people have now been notified of suspicion in connection with the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As Ukrinform reported, clashes broke out on the evening of November 2 near a private house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, outside Kyiv. The building was being used as a temporary deployment site for the National Guard's 1st Azov Corps. Before the incident, social media posts had circulated alleging that people were being held and tortured inside. Local residents and people claiming to be relatives of servicemen arrived at the site, and clashes ensued.

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said that servicemen were present at the facility, including some who had gone absent without leave (AWOL). Four servicemen requiring medical attention were hospitalized.

The State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings, and law enforcement officials identified more than 100 participants in the clashes.

Clashes inska Borshchahivka: Police and Security Service identify 130 people who may be involved

In April, Ukraine's parliament adopted a resolution establishing a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate actions by public officials that threaten the country's economic security.

The commission is tasked with examining possible unlawful conduct by officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), National Police, Economic Security Bureau, State Customs Service, State Tax Service, Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), State Financial Monitoring Service, State Audit Service, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, State Border Guard Service, and state-owned enterprises whose actions may have harmed Ukraine's economic security.

The commission is chaired by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Holos parliamentary faction, with MP Anastasiia Radina of the Servant of the People faction serving as deputy chair.

The Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission examining possible unlawful actions by public officials that threaten Ukraine's economic security has summoned SBU leadership to appear on November 26.