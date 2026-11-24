MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported the development, citing remarks made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara at a news briefing.

“Ukraine and Norway have launched a new air defense system — the DESNA launcher, equipped with Ukrainian-made missiles and integrated with a Norwegian fire control system. We are now scaling up its production. DESNA is already in service in Ukraine and has proved effective against drones, including jet-powered ones. Today, we discussed further expanding the system with Norway,” Khmara said.

Norway in talks with Ukraine over attacks on Russian ships and regional stability

He noted that the joint production project demonstrates how Ukraine's battlefield experience and expertise can be combined with partner technologies to deliver tangible results.

As Ukrinform reported, during a working visit to Oslo, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara held detailed talks with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore Sandvik, on support for Ukraine during the winter and throughout 2027.

Photo: Ministry of Defense