MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Saudi Arabia has reportedly approached allies across the US, Europe and Asia to secure additional missile interceptors as it faces repeated Houthi attacks and prepares for a potentially prolonged conflict in Yemen, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

According to the sources, Saudi officials have contacted partners including the US, UK and France, seeking ground-based air defense systems and air-to-air missiles used to intercept drones. Riyadh is considering either purchasing the equipment or arranging temporary exchanges, with borrowed systems to be replaced once new supplies become available.

The move comes amid weeks of frequent Houthi missile and drone attacks, most of which have been intercepted, but others hitting key infrastructure like airports, financial sites and oil firms.