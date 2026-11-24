MENAFN - The Conversation) “Put a coat on or you'll catch a cold.” It is a familiar warning, but it leaves out the most important character in the story, the virus.

Colds are caused by viruses, so cold air alone cannot give you one. In winter, though, viruses can spread more easily indoors, and cold, dry air may make some of the body's early defences less effective.

For older people, there is a further concern. Infections such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus that can cause a runny nose or a cough, are more likely to lead to serious illness in this age group.

In colder weather, people often spend more time together indoors with the windows shut. In rooms where little fresh air comes in, tiny particles carrying viruses can build up in the air, making it easier for an infection to pass from one person to another.

If you're unwell with a respiratory infection, put off visiting anyone at higher risk until you feel better. When you do get together indoors, open a window for a few minutes to help clear the air.

Some of the body's first defences are inside the nose and airways, the passages that carry air to the lungs. Mucus, the sticky fluid that coats these passages, traps particles, including viruses, and tiny, hair-like structures sweep the mucus along so the body can get rid of it. These hair-like structures act like a tiny conveyor belt, helping clear viruses before they can establish an infection. A 2024 review of research on indoor air found that dry conditions can slow this process.

If a virus does infect a cell, another defence comes into play. Infected cells can send out chemical signals that warn neighbouring cells and help them protect themselves. This can limit how far the virus spreads.

A 2024 study found that some cold viruses multiplied more easily in cells from the nose when they were kept at lower temperatures. The cells also produced a weaker early immune response to the virus. But the study was done in laboratory conditions, so it doesn't tell us whether being out in the cold makes someone more likely to catch a cold.

Serious illness in older people

The immune system, which helps the body fight infections, changes with age. Some of its cells become less effective, and the body can make fewer of the protective proteins called antibodies that help stop a virus from infecting cells. At the same time, the body's reaction to infection can become harder to regulate. If it goes on too long, it can damage the tissues it is trying to protect.

Long-term heart or lung conditions can make an infection harder to cope with. Cold air can also narrow the airways, making breathing harder, and cold weather can raise blood pressure, putting extra strain on the heart. Flu can lead to pneumonia or make an existing heart or lung condition worse.

Vaccines give the immune system a head start by helping it recognise a virus and respond more quickly. Vaccines against flu, COVID and RSV can reduce the risk of serious illness.

Because flu viruses change and protection fades, the NHS offers a flu vaccine every year to people aged 65 and over and others at higher risk. In England, eligibility for COVID vaccination and RSV vaccination depends on factors such as age and health.

Most colds get better on their own. If you are 65 or over and have flu symptoms, the NHS advises asking your GP surgery for an urgent appointment or contacting NHS 111.

If you are in a group at highest risk of serious illness from COVID and develop symptoms, take a rapid COVID test as soon as possible, even if the symptoms are mild. If the test is positive, contact your GP surgery, NHS 111 or your hospital specialist promptly. Medicines for COVID need to be started early.

When checking on an older relative or neighbour, pay attention to whether they seem like their usual self. Older people can have flu without a high temperature. In someone who is already frail, going off their food or behaving differently can be a sign of illness.

New confusion or unusual drowsiness can be signs of serious illness. If someone is more short of breath than usual, seek urgent advice from their GP surgery or NHS 111. If they become suddenly confused, are difficult to wake or are struggling to breathe, call 999 immediately.