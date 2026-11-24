MENAFN - The Conversation) Universities, long entrusted with teaching, research and knowledge production, are confronting one of their most significant challenges: The rising use of artificial intelligence. As AI technologies advance, they can perform tasks once considered the exclusive domain of humans.

The implications extend beyond concerns about plagiarism and academic misconduct. As UNESCO has acknowledged, generative AI raises questions about the importance of human participation in knowledge production.

For universities, these developments invite an uncomfortable question: If AI can produce knowledge more efficiently, what makes human contributions to knowledge production valuable?

The changing nature of knowledge production

Recent developments in mathematics demonstrate how consequential this question might be.

In September 2026, OpenAI announced that an AI system had produced a proposed solution to one aspect of the Navier–Stokes Existence and Smoothness problem, one of mathematics' celebrated Millennium Prize problems.

The Navier-Stokes problem concerns the mathematical description of fluid motion and whether certain equations can produce solutions that become unbounded. Although formal recognition of the proposed solution is pending, the announcement represents a development in AI's capacity to contribute to mathematical discovery.

Read more: AI has solved a host of big maths problems – here's why this threatens the whole field of mathematics

Achievements like this may challenge assumptions about how knowledge is produced. AI can now produce mathematical proofs and generate original research across disciplines. Universities may therefore need to reconsider what distinguishes human intellectual contributions from those of AI.

These concerns are not confined to mathematics. Research demonstrates that AI may complicate conventional approaches to academic assessment, authorship and integrity.

However, responding to these developments primarily through regulation and restrictions risks overlooking a more important opportunity. Fundamentally, universities should reconsider the value they assign to human lived experience as a source of knowledge.

Understanding lived experience

Lived experience refers to the knowledge and understanding people develop through their encounters with the world. It encompasses more than simply having experiences. It involves interpreting those experiences, assigning meaning to them and drawing upon them to understand ourselves and others.

Patrick O'Leary and Ming-sum Tsui, social work researchers from Australia and Hong Kong, emphasize the importance of recognizing lived experience as a source of expertise. They argue that lived experience contributes to meaningful relationships and professional practice.

Their discussion offers an important insight for universities: Knowledge is not necessarily confined to information that can be collected, analyzed and reproduced. It can also emerge from the meanings people develop through participation in the world. This distinction is especially important when considering Onkwehón:we (Indigenous) understandings of knowledge.

What universities can learn from Onkwehón:we

For Onkwehón:we, (a Kanien'kehá term meaning“Original Peoples”), lived experience has long been central to understanding ourselves, our world and our responsibilities.

Although Onkwehón:we knowledge traditions are diverse, many emphasize that knowledge emerges through relationships among people, communities and the natural world. Onkwehón:we scholarship on relationality demonstrates how knowledge and relationships are inseparable from the people and communities in which they are developed.

From this perspective, lived experience is not exclusively individual in nature. It is also collective and intergenerational. It is shaped by language, ancestral knowledge and responsibilities to others.

For Onkwehón:we, knowledge may be understood through participation in relationships that extend across generations. Learning from Elders and fulfilling responsibilities within communities are not merely opportunities to acquire information. They are experiences through which knowledge becomes meaningful.

Research involving Indigenous communities in Canada illustrates how relationships with the land are informed by values of respect, responsibility and reciprocity. Reciprocity is the traditional value of balanced, respectful relations with each other and with the land.

These understandings challenge the assumption that knowledge can be adequately evaluated outside of the relational and experiential contexts through which it is developed.

Reaffirming the purpose of universities

What can universities learn from Onkwehón:we perspectives as AI becomes increasingly potent?

One possibility is to place greater emphasis on lived experience within teaching, learning and research.

Read more: It's taken thousands of years, but Western science is finally catching up to Traditional Knowledge

Rather than evaluating learning primarily through written work, universities could place greater emphasis upon experiential learning and community engagement. These approaches can show how knowledge shapes relationships and responsibilities. Some faculties of education, such as at Wilfrid Laurier University, already use them in parts of their programming.

This would not require abandoning AI. Nor would it suggest that Indigenous knowledge traditions exist simply to resolve problems facing universities.

Rather, universities can recognize that human knowledge cannot be fully understood through technology alone. Onkwehón:we scholarship already challenges universities to reconsider how their disciplinary traditions privilege certain forms of knowledge while marginalizing relational and experiential ways of knowing.

Artificial intelligence makes this reconsideration increasingly urgent.

An example of how scientific orientations may be reconsidered is found in the study of time. A recent study on Onkwehón:we perspectives on time explores how scientific understandings of time may be enriched by Onkwehón:we lived experiences, including seasonal cycles and relationships with the Land. Such perspectives can broaden how universities approach scientific knowledge by connecting abstract concepts with human experience.

The more consequential question concerns what universities believe knowledge is for and what responsibilities accompany its creation. Onkwehón:we understandings of lived experience offer a valuable starting point. They remind us that knowledge is not simply something we produce or possess. It is also something we live, share and carry through our relationships with others.

As AI begins to transform how knowledge is produced, universities have an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human experience. Rather than an alternative to intellectual achievement, it's an essential part of what makes knowledge meaningful.