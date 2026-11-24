Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:27 PM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces an update and expansion of its mineral claim portfolio at the Spor Mountain Fluorspar Project in Juab County, Utah, as the Company prepares its updated technical report in connection with its planned NASDAQ uplist. The increased mineral-title inventory identifies 371 unpatented lode mining claims held of record by the Company's Utah subsidiary. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading off $0.02 at $0.16.
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