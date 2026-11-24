MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An online petition, seeking a halt to the construction activity near ecologically fragile Sheshnag lake on the Amarnath Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, is gaining momentum.

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The petition on Change, named“Stop construction around Kashmir's alpine lakes” and started by a person named Zarqua Banday, has garnered nearly 1,600 signatures on the site so far.

The petition also urges the authorities to engage with local environmental and community groups to develop a sustainable way forward.

It said that in the name of development and easy access, the government plans to construct roads that will cut through untouched havens in Kashmir.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said post-Amarnath Yatra works are being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

The petition said,“This isn't progress; it's a threat to our environment.”

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It added that the“excuse” of connectivity and increased tourism sounds appealing at first glance; but, if looked at more closely, the true cost of such advancements“becomes all too apparent”.

“Similar projects elsewhere have led to increased pollution, habitat destruction, and an influx of tourists who, often unintentionally, end up contributing to ecological imbalance. Recent studies and reports highlight that ecosystems as delicate as ours risk irreversible damage from such developments. We cannot let the same fate befall our cherished Alpine lakes,” the petitioner said.

The petition said that instead of constructing roads,“we urge our government to consider sustainable tourism initiatives that preserve our natural environment”.

“Solutions like guided trekking, limited access permits and eco-friendly accommodations could bring economic benefits without sacrificing our wilderness. Other regions facing similar challenges, like the Swiss Alps, have successfully implemented such strategies. We need to learn from them and prioritise long-term ecological health over short-term gains,” it said.

The people of Kashmir are not against development, but they advocate a form of it that respects their land and traditions, the petition added.

Asserting that once the natural state of the environment is compromised, the damage cannot be undone, the petition calls for working towards solutions that“enhance our lives without destroying the essence of who we are”.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed alarm over the reports of large-scale excavation, warning that deploying heavy bulldozers in the ecologically fragile zone threatens both the environment and the pilgrimage's religious sanctity.

“The information we are receiving about what is happening there in Sheshnag is very terrifying that they have taken huge machines and bulldozers to Sheshnag, which is a few kilometres away from the Amarnath Ji cave, and excavation is taking place there,” she said.

Mehbooba, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Syed Muntazir Mehndi, set out on Tuesday morning towards Sheshnag along the Amarnath Yatra route in the south Kashmir district.

The PDP leaders tried to trek from Chandanwari towards Sheshnag, but were stopped by police.

The former chief minister asserted that forests, mountains and glaciers, including Sheshnag, play a huge role in the formation of the 'Shivling' - the naturally formed ice lingam - during the Amarnath Yatra.

“If you destroy Jammu and Kashmir's environment, its glaciers, its mountains, and its forests like this, and take such huge machines up there, then how will this Shivling manifest? Then what will you come here for?” she questioned.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday questioned the deployment of a JCB excavator near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake along the Amarnath cave route, demanding that the government clarify the purpose of the work and disclose details of the permissions granted by various departments.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has also signed the petition, said,“We all have to collectively raise our voice to stop the mindless destruction of our ecology at its most fragile places.”

“Why is our Chief Minister @omarabdullah, mute? As people's elected representative it is his duty to speak up and do the needful to ensure this plunder is stopped! I have signed this petition and urge all those who want to save Kashmiri's fragile ecology do so,” the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

Coming down heavily on attempts to politicise the Amarnath Yatra track widening issue, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday accused critics of practising selective environmental activism and applying double standards, asserting that it would firmly oppose any move to communalise development, undermine the annual pilgrimage or disturb peace in the valley.

Read Also Kashmir Environmental Group Seeks Probe Into Sheeshnag Excavation Mehbooba En Route to Sheshnag Lake Stopped by Police

A video showing an excavator deployed near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake, in the south Kashmir Anantnag district has sparked widespread outrage, with political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists demanding an immediate halt to the activity along the Amarnath cave route.

“What is being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains,” J-K BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina said in a statement.

Without naming any party or individual, Raina said attempts are being made by political parties and opportunistic leaders to revive the Amarnath land controversy and communalise the issue.