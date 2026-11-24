Burson Promotes Fiona Holroyde As Nick Williams Exits After A Decade
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burson has promoted Fiona Holroyde to UK head of international and public affairs following the departure of the practice's executive chair, Nick Williams, after more than a decade with the agency.
Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Williams said:“After more than ten years at Burson, the time is right for me to move on.”
Williams joined Burson-Marsteller as a senior director in 2015 from FleishmanHillard and went on to hold a series of leadership roles across public affairs, issues management and corporate affairs, most recently as executive chair of international and public affairs at Burson London.
Reflecting on his time at the agency, Williams highlighted work in Egypt, Ukraine and the Bahamas across government counsel, international reputation and issues management, as well as UK politics and policy campaigns.
He said he had been“honoured to work with truly great people” at Burson, adding:“I am proud to call many of them my friends.” Williams did not disclose his next move.
Holroyde joined Burson in August 2025 as an advisor; she has more than 30 years' experience advising boards and executive teams on public affairs, public policy, reputation and crisis management.
In her new role, she will lead Burson's UK international and public affairs practice and work with colleagues across EMEA and the agency's global network to help clients anticipate political and regulatory change across multiple markets.
Burson UK CEO Simon Redfern said:“Fiona is one of the most respected public affairs advisers in the UK, and her promotion reflects the calibre of counsel she brings to clients and the trust she has built with them.
“She has sat on both sides of the table, advising boards as a consultant and leading policy and public affairs in-house for a global business. That experience is exactly what clients need as political and regulatory agendas become more complex, and more connected across markets.”
Holroyde has spent much of her career in consultancy, advising organisations and individuals including McDonald's, Mondelēz, the Barclay brothers and the vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge.
She also brings senior in-house experience from Bupa, where she was group and UK director of public affairs and a member of the corporate affairs leadership team. She managed a global team covering markets including Australia, Chile, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UK.
Burson said its integrated public affairs model brings together policy, advocacy and communications across sectors including health, trade, sustainability and digital policy. The practice is supported by AI-enabled policy horizon scanning and stakeholder mapping.
Holroyde said:“Public affairs has never been more central to how businesses grow and protect their reputation. Burson's strength is that we can offer clients genuine policy insight and political judgement in the UK, backed by a global network and the best data and technology.
“I am delighted to take on this role and to work with Simon and our brilliant teams to help clients navigate an increasingly complex policy environment.”
Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Williams said:“After more than ten years at Burson, the time is right for me to move on.”
Williams joined Burson-Marsteller as a senior director in 2015 from FleishmanHillard and went on to hold a series of leadership roles across public affairs, issues management and corporate affairs, most recently as executive chair of international and public affairs at Burson London.
Reflecting on his time at the agency, Williams highlighted work in Egypt, Ukraine and the Bahamas across government counsel, international reputation and issues management, as well as UK politics and policy campaigns.
He said he had been“honoured to work with truly great people” at Burson, adding:“I am proud to call many of them my friends.” Williams did not disclose his next move.
Holroyde joined Burson in August 2025 as an advisor; she has more than 30 years' experience advising boards and executive teams on public affairs, public policy, reputation and crisis management.
In her new role, she will lead Burson's UK international and public affairs practice and work with colleagues across EMEA and the agency's global network to help clients anticipate political and regulatory change across multiple markets.
Burson UK CEO Simon Redfern said:“Fiona is one of the most respected public affairs advisers in the UK, and her promotion reflects the calibre of counsel she brings to clients and the trust she has built with them.
“She has sat on both sides of the table, advising boards as a consultant and leading policy and public affairs in-house for a global business. That experience is exactly what clients need as political and regulatory agendas become more complex, and more connected across markets.”
Holroyde has spent much of her career in consultancy, advising organisations and individuals including McDonald's, Mondelēz, the Barclay brothers and the vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge.
She also brings senior in-house experience from Bupa, where she was group and UK director of public affairs and a member of the corporate affairs leadership team. She managed a global team covering markets including Australia, Chile, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UK.
Burson said its integrated public affairs model brings together policy, advocacy and communications across sectors including health, trade, sustainability and digital policy. The practice is supported by AI-enabled policy horizon scanning and stakeholder mapping.
Holroyde said:“Public affairs has never been more central to how businesses grow and protect their reputation. Burson's strength is that we can offer clients genuine policy insight and political judgement in the UK, backed by a global network and the best data and technology.
“I am delighted to take on this role and to work with Simon and our brilliant teams to help clients navigate an increasingly complex policy environment.”
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