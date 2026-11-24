One day. No preparation. No editing. No second takes. No AI.

EP Release date: 11th December 2026 | Zerostatic

From sunrise to sunset on the summer solstice, 21st June 2026, experimental artist Boohai undertook a self-imposed creative challenge to conceive, write, perform, record and master an entire record within a single day.

No pre-written songs. No chords. No lyrics. No preconceived ideas. No editing. No second takes.

Recorded at and around the legendary Bron Yr Aur cottage in the Welsh hills outside Machynlleth, the result is The Night Sea Journey, a raw, entirely field-recorded five-track EP that embraces uncertainty, imperfection and the unpredictable nature of human creativity.

Raw, unfiltered and unflinching, The Night Sea Journey is both a deeply personal artistic experiment and a rallying call to the wider creative community. Through the release, Boohai is championing ' PauseAI ', a global movement calling for a pause in frontier AI development until its safety can be demonstrated and democratic control ensured.

At the heart of the project is a call to arms for artists, musicians and creatives to embrace their own humanity. To be fearless in their self-expression, to trust their instincts, to risk imperfection and to bring 100% of themselves to their work.

The rules of the experiment were simple, but the proposition was daunting. Whatever emerged during those daylight hours had to be released. There would be no opportunity to reconsider, refine or retreat from the finished work.

For Boohai, who is based off grid at Bron Yr Aur, the project represents a return to the spirit of his earliest experimental music, created between 1988 and 1990, a time when making music was an act of discovery, free from the expectations of radio play, record labels, commercial appeal or an imagined audience.

The Night Sea Journey is an attempt to reconnect with that instinctive creative freedom. To make something without knowing what it might become. To allow the unexpected to happen and resist the temptation to correct it.

The resulting recordings surprised even their creator. Boohai 'It was a wild ride, super surprising. I had no idea what it would sound like or become; it was so liberating, and it is a little scary releasing this raw outpouring of creativity. Everything was done in one take, and I had to accept it as it sounded and with whatever lyrics arrived!'

Unpolished, immediate and unapologetically human, the EP stands in deliberate contrast to an increasingly automated musical landscape. At a time when artificial intelligence can generate music in seconds, Boohai chose to embrace the uncertainty,

The Night Sea Journey is an invitation to others to do the same. The Night Sea Journey will be available across all digital platforms from 11 December 2026, with limited-edition cassette and collectable vinyl releases to follow.

TRACKLIST

Katabasis

My Black Dog

Psychomachy

Requiem for a Dissolving World

The Night Sea Journey

RELEASE INFORMATION:

Artist: Boohai

Title: The Night Sea Journey

Release date: 11th December 2026

Label: Zerostatic

Formats: Digital, limited-edition cassette and collectable vinyl

Recording date: Summer solstice, 21st June 2026

Recording location: Bron Yr Aur, nr Machynlleth, Wales

Website:

ABOUT PAUSEAI: Founded in Utrecht, Netherlands, in May 2023, PauseAI is a global grassroots movement advocating for a pause in frontier AI development until its safety can be demonstrated and democratic control ensured. The movement is committed to peaceful advocacy. /

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Zerostatic PR

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