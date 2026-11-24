

Protecting consumers and maintaining confidence in our markets are fundamental to what we do. But rules also have costs.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Kate Collyer

Regulation inevitably involves choices

Protecting consumers and maintaining confidence in our markets are fundamental to what we do. But rules also have costs. They can affect businesses' decisions to invest, innovate and compete. Good regulation means recognising those trade-offs and using evidence to decide where intervention will make the biggest difference.

That is why economics matters so much to good regulation.

At our annual Economics ConferenceLink is external, economists, academics, regulators and industry experts came together to explore how smarter financial regulation can support sustainable growth and innovation. Across the day, speakers challenged us to think carefully about how regulation affects behaviour, markets and investment, and how better evidence can help us make better decisions.

Being proportionate about risk

A well-functioning financial system cannot be risk-free, nor should we try to make it one.

Our role is to understand where intervention is necessary, where the costs could outweigh the benefits, and how we can achieve the outcomes we want in the most proportionate way.

That means being proportionate. Accepting that risk exists does not mean lowering standards. It means thinking carefully about which risks really require regulatory intervention and designing our response accordingly.

We can already see what that means in practice. Measures we have delivered, planned or have in progress are expected to reduce firms' annual administrative burden by more than £330 million net, using the government's methodology, with around £117 million of annual savings already delivered.

Our wider reforms are also about making sure regulation keeps pace with changing markets and supports better outcomes. That includes proposals to give pension providers greater investment flexibility to support long-term value for savers, alongside streamlining reporting for asset managers and fund operators and making the Senior Managers and Certification Regime more proportionate while preserving its core accountability objectives.

But reducing costs or requirements is not an end in itself. The more important question is whether regulation achieves its intended outcome in the most effective and proportionate way.

Evidence, not assumption

That was a recurring theme throughout the conference: regulators need to keep testing whether interventions are working as intended.

We should not assume a regulatory intervention works simply because the rationale for introducing it was sound. We need to look at what happens in practice.

That means using data and evidence to understand the costs and benefits of regulation, identifying unintended consequences and, where appropriate, being prepared to change our approach.

Our conference reflects that. Discussions range from behavioural and data-driven regulation to wholesale markets and policy evaluation, as well as how changing technology and financial markets should influence the way regulators think and act.

This is also why engaging with researchers and the wider economics community is so valuable. Challenge from outside the FCA helps us test our assumptions, expose gaps in our thinking and better understand how our decisions affect growth, productivity and investment. Strengthening that engagement is one of the objectives of this year's conference.

Opening up the conversation

We want that exchange of ideas to continue beyond today.

We are inviting researchers to share ideas for areas where further research could help deepen our understanding of financial regulation and its effects. You can contribute to our research agenda.

The questions regulators face are rarely simple. New technology, evolving markets and changing consumer behaviour will continue to create new risks and opportunities.

Economics cannot remove those difficult choices. But it can help us make them more consciously, transparently and on the basis of evidence.

That is an important part of what smarter regulation should mean: being clear about the outcomes we want to achieve, understanding the trade-offs involved and continually asking whether there is a better way of getting there.