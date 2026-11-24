MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive recommendations urge CMS to establish fair and enforceable contracting standards, formally recognize specialty pharmacy, and preserve patient access, choice, and continuity of care.

Washington, DC, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) today announced the submission of its comprehensive response to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Request for Information (RFI) regarding the establishment of“reasonable and relevant” standard contract terms and conditions for pharmacy participation in Medicare Part D networks (CMS-4217-NC).

The RFI, issued pursuant to Section 6223 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, represents an unprecedented opportunity to address longstanding inequities in pharmacy contracting, promote fair competition, and safeguard Medicare beneficiaries' access to the medications and specialized patient care services they need.

“For far too long, specialty pharmacies have been subject to contracting and reimbursement practices that fail to recognize the complexity of the care they provide and threaten their ability to continue serving patients,” said Sheila Arquette, RPh, President and CEO of NASP.“Congress has provided CMS with a historic opportunity to address these challenges. It is imperative that the resulting standards recognize the distinct specialty pharmacy care model, protect patient access and choice, and ensure that all similarly situated specialty pharmacies can compete on a fair and level playing field, regardless of ownership or affiliation.”

NASP's comprehensive response was informed by the real-world experiences of its specialty pharmacy members, including survey data and individual pharmacy interviews independently collected, aggregated, and de-identified by Frier Levitt, a national healthcare and life sciences law firm.

NASP's recommendations to CMS include:

Establishing clear, objective, and enforceable“reasonable and relevant” contracting standards. Contract terms and conditions must reflect a pharmacy's practice model, the medications it dispenses, the services it provides, and the needs of the patients it serves.

Formally recognizing specialty pharmacy as a distinct model of care. CMS should recognize accreditation by a single nationally recognized, independent, third-party specialty pharmacy accrediting organization as the objective mechanism for validating a pharmacy's specialized clinical, operational, and patient-care capabilities. Duplicative accreditation and proprietary credentialing requirements should not be permitted to create unnecessary barriers to network participation.

Ensuring equitable network access and treatment regardless of pharmacy ownership or affiliation. Non-affiliated specialty pharmacies should have access to the same network participation opportunities, reimbursement terms, and administrative requirements as similarly situated affiliated pharmacies. CMS should prohibit discriminatory contracting practices and inappropriate patient steering that undermine patient choice and disrupt continuity of care.

Establishing fair, predictable, and sustainable reimbursement. CMS should establish a drug-by-drug reimbursement floor that accounts for objectively determined drug acquisition costs, the actual costs of dispensing specialty medications, and a reasonable margin, with separate and adequate compensation for the specialized clinical and patient-management services required. NASP is advocating for a reimbursement floor, not a government-established payment rate or ceiling, thereby preserving competition and the ability to negotiate.

Protecting the integrity of the 340B Drug Pricing Program. CMS should prohibit discriminatory reimbursement, fees, and network participation restrictions based on a pharmacy's participation in or affiliation with the 340B program.



Promoting contracting transparency, fairness, and accountability. Pharmacies must be afforded complete and transparent contract terms, adequate time to evaluate proposed changes, meaningful opportunities to negotiate, fair and proportionate audit practices, and access to independent dispute resolution. Establishing meaningful oversight, enforcement, and remedies. Clear standards must be accompanied by effective CMS oversight, accountability, protections against retaliation, and meaningful remedies when plan sponsors or pharmacy benefit managers fail to comply.

NASP's response underscores that specialty pharmacy is far more than the dispensing of high-cost medications. Specialty pharmacy care teams function as an extension of the prescribing provider and the patient's broader healthcare team, delivering comprehensive, coordinated, and ongoing care to individuals living with serious, complex, chronic, and rare health conditions.

These services include benefits investigation, prior authorization support, financial assistance navigation, specialized medication handling, patient education, clinical monitoring, side-effect management, adherence support, and ongoing coordination with prescribers and other healthcare professionals.

“Specialty pharmacy should be recognized for the care it provides, not the cost of the medications it dispenses or who owns the pharmacy,” added Arquette.“The specialized expertise, clinical infrastructure, and trusted relationships specialty pharmacies have established with patients and their healthcare providers are integral to the safe, effective, and appropriate use of complex therapies. Policies that undermine this care model ultimately put patients at risk.”

As CMS works toward implementing the congressionally mandated standards for the 2029 Medicare Part D plan year, NASP remains committed to working collaboratively with CMS, policymakers, and healthcare stakeholders to ensure the resulting regulations preserve the integrity of the specialty pharmacy care model, promote meaningful competition, and advance the standard of patient care.

“This is a defining moment for specialty pharmacy and the patients who depend on us,” said Arquette.“We must get this right. Meaningful reform must ensure that patients have access not only to their prescribed medications, but also to the specialized care and support they need to achieve the best possible health outcomes.”

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to empower specialty pharmacy stakeholders to advance the standard of patient care. With more than 4,000 members, NASP is unifying the voices of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122...