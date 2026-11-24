If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired EyePoint securities during the Class Period, you have until January 19, 2027, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

EyePoint develops and commercializes therapeutics to purportedly improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible“Durasert E” technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

EyePoint's lead product candidate is DURAVYU. During the Class Period, Defendants were evaluating DURAVYU for the treatment of, inter alia, wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”) in EyePoint's Phase 3 LUGANO and LUCIA trials. The primary endpoint of both trials was the average change in best corrected visual acuity (“BCVA”) at weeks 52 and 56 versus baseline.

At all relevant times while the LUGANO and LUCIA trials were ongoing, Defendants touted DURAVYU's purportedly“differentiated profile,” as well as its“uniquely suited” mechanism of action and“robust” and“best-in-class” efficacy profile, purportedly demonstrated by data from other studies. Critically, Defendants cited to these other studies to suggest that the results of the LUGANO and LUCIA trials were likely to be favorable, while consistently touting DURAVYU's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects for the treatment of wet AMD.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DURAVYU was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, DURAVYU's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on August 17, 2026, when EyePoint issued a press release announcing topline results from the LUGANO trial. The press release disclosed, in relevant part, that“the primary endpoint of change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) versus 2 mg aflibercept on-label control was not achieved in the full dataset, confounded by [an] asymmetric cohort.”

On this news, EyePoint's stock price fell $9.88 per share, or 66.98%, to close at $4.87 per share on August 17, 2026.

Although Defendants asserted that the LUGANO trial's failure was the result an“asymmetric cohort” and“due to chance alone”, such that investors could expect more positive results in the LUCIA trial, the LUCIA trial ultimately likewise failed to meet its prespecified primary efficacy endpoint, negating this assertion.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980