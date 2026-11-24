INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Endava Plc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines DAVA
The class action concerns whether Endava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until November 30, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Endava securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On September 21, 2026, Endava announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave“upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board.” The decision was made“pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Committee, which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.
On this news, Endava's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.68 per ADR, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per ADR on September 22, 2026.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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