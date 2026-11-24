MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israel David LLC reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed against MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The case, LaTurner v. MNTN, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-03242, is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and names MNTN, former Chief Executive Officer Mark Douglas, and Chief Financial Officer Patrick A. Pohlen as defendants and asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff must move the Court by January 19, 2027.

Case details and inquiry form:

What the Complaint Alleges

MNTN, which does business as“Mountain,” operates a performance-marketing platform for Connected TV advertising and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. According to the complaint, on August 4, 2026, MNTN issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $86 million to $89 million, reiterated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $347 million to $357 million, and described an expanding sales organization. The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that changes to the sales team's compensation structure, made in the second quarter of 2026, were causing many experienced salespeople to leave, which impaired MNTN's ability to generate new business and meet its guidance.

On November 4, 2026, after the market closed, MNTN reported third-quarter revenue of $80.3 million, below its guidance, and lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to $311 million to $314 million in revenue and $66 million to $68 million in adjusted EBITDA, down from $96 million to $101 million. The company also announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and the departure of its Chief Operating Officer. On the earnings call, the new Chief Executive Officer said MNTN had lost about 40% of its experienced quota-carrying sellers,“reducing our ability to bring in new business.” On this news, MNTN's stock price fell $5.67 per share, or approximately 54.7%, to close at $4.70 per share on November 5, 2026.

No class has yet been certified, and the allegations in the complaint have not been proven.

What Investors Can Do

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may contact Israel David LLC at (888) 868-0055 or through the link above. The Firm handles securities class actions on a contingency-fee basis, so investors pay no fees or expenses unless there is a recovery.

About Israel David LLC

Israel David LLC is a New York litigation boutique led by former partners of elite international law firms. Its lawyers have spent decades litigating securities, shareholder and complex commercial disputes for companies, boards and investors, and courts have appointed the Firm to prominent leadership roles in class action litigation.

Contact: Israel David LLC, 60 Broad Street, Suite 2900, New York, NY 10004, (888) 868-0055,...