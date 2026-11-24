MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) Investors: January 19, 2027 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action - Israel David LLC
Case details and inquiry form:
What the Complaint Alleges
MNTN, which does business as“Mountain,” operates a performance-marketing platform for Connected TV advertising and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. According to the complaint, on August 4, 2026, MNTN issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $86 million to $89 million, reiterated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $347 million to $357 million, and described an expanding sales organization. The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that changes to the sales team's compensation structure, made in the second quarter of 2026, were causing many experienced salespeople to leave, which impaired MNTN's ability to generate new business and meet its guidance.
On November 4, 2026, after the market closed, MNTN reported third-quarter revenue of $80.3 million, below its guidance, and lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to $311 million to $314 million in revenue and $66 million to $68 million in adjusted EBITDA, down from $96 million to $101 million. The company also announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and the departure of its Chief Operating Officer. On the earnings call, the new Chief Executive Officer said MNTN had lost about 40% of its experienced quota-carrying sellers,“reducing our ability to bring in new business.” On this news, MNTN's stock price fell $5.67 per share, or approximately 54.7%, to close at $4.70 per share on November 5, 2026.
No class has yet been certified, and the allegations in the complaint have not been proven.
What Investors Can Do
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may contact Israel David LLC at (888) 868-0055 or through the link above. The Firm handles securities class actions on a contingency-fee basis, so investors pay no fees or expenses unless there is a recovery.
About Israel David LLC
Israel David LLC is a New York litigation boutique led by former partners of elite international law firms. Its lawyers have spent decades litigating securities, shareholder and complex commercial disputes for companies, boards and investors, and courts have appointed the Firm to prominent leadership roles in class action litigation.
Contact: Israel David LLC, 60 Broad Street, Suite 2900, New York, NY 10004, (888) 868-0055,...
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