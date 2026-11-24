MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As AI makes content creation limitless, deciding what to deliver, and what not to, becomes the job of humans and AI decisioning together

New York, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today released its 2027 Marketing Predictions, "The Year of Judgment." The ten predictions look at what changes next for marketing teams now that AI has made creating marketing nearly free. The next frontier is judgment: deciding what to send, and proving that it worked.

Marketing has reached a point where content creation is voluminous. AI agents let every brand produce more messages, more variants and more triggers across more channels, and consumers are already pushing back. In the Optimove Insights Marketing Fatigue Report 2026 , 55% of consumers say they have switched brands multiple times because of marketing bombardment, and another 24% have considered it.

That makes 2027 the year of judgment. Judging which content to deliver, to whom, when and how often is now the job of humans and AI together: marketers set the goals, limits and standard for success, and AI decisioning applies them to every customer. Judging how to optimize marketing and eliminate Marketing Fatigue is paramount, and the difference will show in what brands choose not to send.

That kind of AI decisioning is at the core of Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform. Optimove was ranked highest of any vendor evaluated for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

"AI has made creating marketing almost free, and that is exactly why 2027 will separate the brands that decide from the brands that just automate," said Rony Vexelman, SVP Marketing at Optimove. "Customers are already telling us they switch brands because of marketing bombardment. Agents that create without judgment will send more of the repeated, mistimed and irrelevant messages that drive customers away. The brands that win will be the ones that pair human judgment with AI decisioning that knows what not to send."

The 10 Predictions for 2027

How the Work Gets Done

1. Marketing software gets judged by how well agents can operate it

2. Marketers stop building campaigns and start managing agents

3. Agent Experience (AX) replaces customer experience (CX) as the discipline to own

How Customers Are Engaged

4. Brands lose track of where customers come from, and prediction fills the gap

5. Marketing Fatigue escalates as AI multiplies the messages

6. Customers judge brands by relevance, not by AI

Stack, Pricing and Governance

7. The marketing stack shrinks, and governance becomes the price of entry

8. Pricing moves from seats to outcomes, for martech and agencies alike

Money and Proof

9. Marketers measure AI's incremental uplift

10. The AI ROI hangover arrives

Fatigue Comes from Irrelevance, Not Volume Alone

Optimove Insights research shows consumers are already at their limit, and the cost lands on loyalty and revenue:



79% say brands that send fewer, more targeted messages earn their loyalty faster

92% want to control how often they hear from brands and what kind of messages they get 89% are likely to buy after receiving multiple relevant offers, compared with 65% after irrelevant ones

"The next question every CFO will ask about AI is simple: what did it actually cause?" said Vexelman. "In 2027, marketers will answer it with control groups and incremental revenue, not clicks."

Read the full Optimove 2027 Marketing Predictions report, "The Year of Judgment," here:

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In the 2026 edition, it is ranked #1 for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work: inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

About Optimove Insights



Optimove Insights is the analytical and research arm of Optimove, dedicated to providing valuable industry insights and data-driven research to empower B2C businesses.

CONTACT: Olivia Arruda Optimove 8585881053...