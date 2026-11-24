(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc. In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by BlackRock, Inc. that it has, together with affiliates, crossed the legal threshold of 5% for the direct voting rights and equivalent financial instrument downwards on 19 November 2026. The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of BlackRock, Inc. stood at 4.88% on 19 November 2026. Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 19 November 2026 20 November 2026 4.08% 0.79% 4.88%



Notification from BlackRock, Inc.:

The notification contains the following information:



Date of notification: 20 November 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 19 November 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement: see file attached



The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.



About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore's four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore's industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,000 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.6 billion in 2025.

For more information

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 ... Maxime Lopes +32 2 227 12 20 ... Bart Heylen +32 2 227 73 09 ...





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20261124_TransparencyDeclaration_BlackRock_EN