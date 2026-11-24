MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The Ethereum Foundation (CRYPTO: $ETH) has doubled its security protocol team and called artificial intelligence (A.I.) a "more urgent risk" than quantum computing.

The Ethereum Foundation is warning of the dangers posed by A.I. as models increasingly identify vulnerabilities in software faster than people can review them.

In a blog post, the Foundation said A.I. models are also beginning to improve on algorithms, adding to concerns about the security of cryptography that safeguards Ethereum.

In response, the Ethereum Foundation said it has doubled the size of its protocol security team and is racing to introduce hash-based cryptography across Ethereum's blockchain, user accounts, and data.

The transition to safer protocols for the Ethereum network and ecosystem has an internal deadline of 2029 at the Foundation.

Under the latest plan, validators will use hash-based keys, wallets would support migration to hash-based signatures, and data would move to hash-based commitments.

The urgency comes as Ethereum developers flag growing risks, including the U.S. government's 2030 quantum risk target and Google's (NASDAQ: $GOOGL) plan to reach post-quantum readiness by 2029.

ETH is trading at $1,700 U.S. on Nov. 24.