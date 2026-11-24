MENAFN - Yolo Wire) A judge has ruled that prediction market Kalshi can continue operating in New York State.

Judge Melissa Crane of the New York State Supreme Court said she preferred to let the New York Attorney General's office and Kalshi's attorneys flesh out their arguments rather than grant an immediate injunction against the company.

New York had sought to immediately block Kalshi from offering any sports-related prediction markets in the state.

Because Kalshi is headquartered in New York City, there were concerns that a block in New York State would prevent the company from offering its products anywhere in the U.S.

The judge has essentially given both the New York prosecutors and Kalshi more time to prepare their arguments in the legal case, and for Kalshi to continue operating in the meantime.

While Kalshi has won a reprieve, the broader dispute with New York continues and could have consequences for the prediction market's future.

About a dozen U.S. states have sued Kalshi, alleging that it operates an illegal gambling operation in their jurisdiction.

Kalshi, which allows people to bet money on real-world events such as elections and sports contests, denies that it facilitates gambling.

Separately, Kalshi has ceased operations in the U.S. State of Utah after a federal judge allowed the state to enforce its gambling laws against the company.

The Utah suspension comes as federal regulators and state authorities remain locked in escalating battles over who has the authority to regulate prediction markets.

The Trump administration has argued that prediction markets should be regulated by the federal government. But U.S. states have always held jurisdiction over gambling.

Kalshi is privately held and its stock does not trade on a public exchange.