MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Claude developer Anthropic (NASDAQ: $ANT) fell below its $83 initial public offering price for the first time on Tuesday. The stock gave up all of the gains from its record-setting market debut last week, with shares down as much as 12% to about $77 in morning trading.

The drop leaves Anthropic below its offering price five trading days after it listed. The stock opened at $111.50 on Nov. 19, 34% above the IPO price, and touched a high of $115.10 that session before closing at $97.17. It has fallen steadily since then and finished Monday at $87.64, down 1.4%. Monday's decline came even though Wall Street had its best day since April 2025, a rally driven by Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: $NVDA) chief executive.

According to a regulatory filing late Monday, Chief Executive Dario Amodei and his sister, President Daniela Amodei, each sold 3,378,378 shares to the IPO's underwriters at $83 on Nov. 20. Each sale was worth about $280 million. Reuters noted that the transactions also removed a potential source of support for the stock.

Several other pressures hit the shares on Tuesday. Axios reported that staff at Anthropic and rival OpenAI worry that their newest AI models are too powerful to release safely. Patrick Moorhead, chief analyst at Moor Insights, posted on X that he planned to sell his stake. He cited competition from open-weight models backed by Nvidia, which Huang has championed.

Brokers remained largely bullish. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $135 price target, saying Anthropic's addressable market reaches into corporate labor and operating budgets. Oppenheimer started the stock at Outperform with a $150 target on Tuesday. Wedbush opened at Outperform with a $120 target on Monday.

Demand at the offering itself had been strong. Anthropic raised $81.3 billion, the largest IPO on record and above SpaceX's $75 billion listing earlier this year. The deal was oversubscribed, and roughly half of the institutional investors who placed orders received no shares, CNBC reported. SpaceX also fell below its offering price after an initial jump of as much as 67%, but that took more than a month.

Index inclusion could bring new buying. MSCI plans to add Anthropic to its global standard indexes after the Nov. 30 close, and the stock is on track to join the Nasdaq 100 on Dec. 21.

Shares of Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT) are currently trading at $75.99.