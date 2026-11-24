Cancer biologics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cancer biologics Market Report 2026– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cancer biologics market is gaining significant momentum as advancements in medical science continue to transform oncology treatments. With increasing cancer prevalence and ongoing innovation in biologic therapies, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Here's a detailed overview of the market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and future trends shaping the cancer biologics landscape.

Cancer Biologics Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The cancer biologics market has seen rapid expansion recently, valued at $129.05 billion in 2025 and projected to rise to $140.88 billion by 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth observed during this period is driven by factors such as the increasing global incidence of cancer, rising demand for sophisticated cancer therapies, intensified oncology research efforts, the limited effectiveness of traditional chemotherapy, and the expansion of hospital-based cancer treatment centers.

Download a free sample of the cancer biologics market report:



Forecasted Expansion of the Cancer Biologics Market Through 2030

Looking beyond 2026, the cancer biologics market is expected to reach $203.29 billion by 2030, growing at an accelerated CAGR of 9.6%. This anticipated growth stems from rapid advancements in cell and gene therapy technologies, a surge in approvals for new biologic drugs, expanded adoption of personalized oncology therapies, rising investments in research and development, and the broadening capacity for biologics manufacturing. Key trends during this time include increased use of immunotherapy and targeted biologics, the growing role of monoclonal antibodies in cancer treatment, the rise of gene and cell therapy-based approaches, expanding cancer vaccine programs, and a heightened focus on combination biologic therapies.

Understanding Cancer Biologics and Their Role in Treatment

Cancer biologics consist of substances derived from living organisms or their byproducts, used for preventing, detecting, or treating cancer and other diseases. Examples include immunoglobulins, interleukins, and vaccines. Biological therapy, a form of cancer treatment, harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer cells, offering a targeted approach compared to conventional methods.

View the full cancer biologics market report:



Important Factors Fueling the Growth of the Cancer Biologics Market

One of the primary drivers behind the cancer biologics market expansion is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, notably cancer. Chronic illnesses persist over time and significantly impact patient health, with cancer ranking among the most common. Prevalent cancer types include breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colorectal, skin melanoma, bladder, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney, endometrial, leukemia, pancreatic, thyroid, and liver cancers. For instance, in February 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 42% of Americans manage two or more chronic conditions, with 12% facing five or more. This growing burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, is expected to drive demand for biologic treatments in the years ahead.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Expansion

Besides disease prevalence, other factors such as continuous innovation in biologics, increased healthcare infrastructure, and patient awareness contribute to the market's growth. The integration of novel therapeutic platforms and rising funding for oncology research further strengthen the prospects for biologic therapies targeting cancer.

Regional Leadership and Growth Potential in the Cancer Biologics Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cancer biologics market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative therapies. Meanwhile, the Middle East is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in terms of market share over the coming years. The market report provides detailed insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting the diverse growth patterns across these markets.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Cancer Biologics Market is Projected to Reach $203.29 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 24, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.